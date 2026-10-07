Atif Oberlton faces Deon Nicholson in co-feature to Perez vs Rivera

Atif Oberlton faces Deon Nicholson in a light heavyweight bout on November 7 at Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The 10-round contest serves as the co-feature to Abraham Perez vs Yankiel Rivera.

Philadelphia southpaw Oberlton (17-0, 14 KOs) makes his fourth ring appearance of the year. In his previous bout on the Shields vs Scott undercard in August in Atlanta, the unbeaten 28-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Roamer Alexis Angulo.

Nicholson (23-1, 19 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, steps through the ropes for the second time in 2026. The 36-year-old was last in action in June in front of his hometown crowd, scoring a first-round TKO over Steven Crowfield.

The card will stream live on DAZN.

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What they’re saying

“My focus is the same as it’s always been, but every fight is another step up,” Oberlton said. “Going 10 rounds for the first time in my last fight gave me even more confidence.”

“Nicholson doesn’t present anything I feel I can’t handle. Every fight is a step up, and beating him on November 7 will keep me climbing the light heavyweight division and moving closer to a world title shot. I’m coming to show why my name belongs with the best.”

Nicholson said, “This is the opportunity I’ve been waiting for. I’ve been in camp, ready to fight, and I’m already in shape. This win will put the boxing world on notice that I deserve the biggest opportunities.”

Headlining the card, Albuquerque-based Abraham Perez (15-0, 7 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, makes the first defense of his interim WBA flyweight title against Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera.

Other bouts featured on the Perez vs Rivera undercard are expected to be announced shortly.