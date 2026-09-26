Abraham Perez faces Yankiel Rivera in Albuquerque in November

Abraham Perez defends his interim WBA flyweight title against Yankiel Rivera on November 7 at Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The 12-round contest headlines a Salita Promotions card live on DAZN.

Unbeaten Albuquerque-based Perez (15-0, 7 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, makes the first defense of the belt he claimed by split decision against Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez in June.

Puerto Rico’s Rivera (8-1-1, 4 KOs) makes his third attempt to claim this title after he dropped a unanimous decision to Gonzalez in January and fought Angelino Cordova to a majority draw last August.

Ricardo Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, California, is the reigning WBA champion at 112 lbs, who also holds the division’s WBC title.

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What they’re saying

“Most athletes dream to be in the current situation I am in – defending a belt in their hometown,” Perez said. “It means a whole lot to not only me, but the local fans who get to see the fight. I did not let what happened to me stop the dream of becoming a world champion, I could’ve quit boxing or even swimming, but it’s the optimism, the fight in me, and the love I have for the sport that kept me going.”

“I will never be Tapia or Romero, I can only aspire to be the best version of myself. So while there is a Tapia, a Romero, there is also a Perez.”

Rivera said, “You will see a 100 percent Yankiel Rivera – completely focused, prepared and completely motivated. I know some are skeptical after my defeat, but I will show them that a defeat does not define me. With the exception of a very small group, every fighter faces a loss. It is not the loss that defines you, it is what you do afterwards.

“I see this fight as an opportunity to beat the guy who beat me. A victory will vindicate that defeat and will show that I belong in the mix with the elite fighters in the 112-pound division. My name has to be on that list. I’m ready to fight and defeat the best of the division.”

The bouts featured on the Perez vs Rivera undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

Tickets for the event go on sale Monday, September 28, at 12 p.m. MT via Ticketmaster.