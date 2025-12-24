Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua pulls 33 million global Netflix viewers

The fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua drew 33 million global viewers on Netflix. The heavyweight clash aired live this past Friday, December 19, from the Kaseya Center in Miami. The bout becomes the next most-watched boxing showdown on the platform, following the September clash between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, which drew over 41 million viewers.

“The main event scored an estimated average minute audience (AMA) of 33 million Live+1 viewers globally from opening to closing bell, per VideoAmp and Netflix,” Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced on Tuesday.

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“Total viewership Live+1 AMA estimates are derived from VideoAmp data in the US (In-Home, Live+1), EverPass (US), and first-party data ex-US.”

The contest featured Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, taking on former two-time unified heavyweight champion Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) of the UK in a scheduled eight-round matchup. Joshua defeated Paul by sixth-round knockout, dropping his opponent with a big right hand.

The co-feature on the card saw Alycia Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, defeating Canada’s Leila Beaudoin (13-2, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles. The bout drew “an estimated AMA of 15 million Live+1 viewers globally,” MVP reported.

Additionally, the Paul vs Joshua showdown reached Netflix’s Top 10 in 91 countries and ranked #1 in 45 countries, including the U.S., the UK, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, and Australia.

Paul vs Joshua breaks viewership and gate records

Other reported data, including the new gate record at the Kaseya Center, social media stats, and commercial venue attendance, is as follows:

The event set a new record as the highest-grossing boxing gate in Miami’s Kaseya Center history.

The event generated 1.25 billion impressions across Netflix’s global social channels. The fight was a top trending topic on X worldwide, trending #1 in the U.S., UK, and Brazil.

The slow-motion clip of Anthony Joshua knocking out Jake Paul is now the highest-performing clip from a Netflix live event ever, with more than 214 million impressions across Netflix social channels.

EverPass estimates that nearly 600,000 viewers experienced the fight in commercial venues nationwide, reflecting the event’s exceptional reach across bars, restaurants, casinos, and hospitality locations throughout the U.S.

The ringside audience included Kay Adams, Buju Banton, Michael Irvin, Swae Lee, Bert Kreischer, Paulie Malignaggi, Brandon Marshall, Rory McIlroy, Logan Paul, Dave Portnoy, Matt Rife, Trippie Redd, Rick Ross, Rolando Romero, Benny Safdie, Ryan Serhant, Shaggy, Juan Soto, Antonio Tarver, Timbaland, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, Tekashi69, and others.