UFC Baku live results: Rafael Fiziev faces Manuel Torres

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres airs live tonight, Saturday, June 27, from the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The fight card features 13 fights in total, marking the promotion’s return to Azerbaijan.

The main event is a lightweight bout between Rafael Fiziev (13-5) and Manuel Torres (17-3).

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Born in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijani Fiziev comes off a second-round stoppage defeat against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in February.

Mexico’s Torres secured two stoppage victories last year against Grant Dawson and Drew Dober.

The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Sharabutdin Magomedov (16-1) and Michel Pereira (32-14, 2 NC).

Magomedov defeated Marc-Andre Barriault by decision last July, rebounding from a loss to Michael Page.

Brazil’s Pereira defeated Zachary Reese by split decision in February after suffering three straight losses.

See the full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

How to watch: UFC Baku streams live on Paramount+, starting at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT.

UFC Baku results

Main card (12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT)

Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres

Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Michel Pereira

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Matheus Camilo

Asu Almabayev vs. Charles Johnson

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Brunno Ferreira

Abus Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Prelims (9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT)

Farman Hasanov vs. Eric Nolan

Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Julius Walker

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Kaan Ofli vs. Javier Reyes

Daniil Donchenko vs. Theodor Berggren

Bekzat Almakhan vs. Jean Matsumoto

Tahir Abdullayev vs. Jefferson Nascimento

UFC Baku live blog June 27, 2026 12:01 AM EDT UFC Journey Watch UFC Journey: Fiziev vs Torres below.