UFC Baku live results: Rafael Fiziev faces Manuel Torres

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres airs live tonight, Saturday, June 27, from the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The fight card features 13 fights in total, marking the promotion’s return to Azerbaijan.
The main event is a lightweight bout between Rafael Fiziev (13-5) and Manuel Torres (17-3).
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- Born in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijani Fiziev comes off a second-round stoppage defeat against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in February.
- Mexico’s Torres secured two stoppage victories last year against Grant Dawson and Drew Dober.
The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Sharabutdin Magomedov (16-1) and Michel Pereira (32-14, 2 NC).
- Magomedov defeated Marc-Andre Barriault by decision last July, rebounding from a loss to Michael Page.
- Brazil’s Pereira defeated Zachary Reese by split decision in February after suffering three straight losses.
See the full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
- How to watch: UFC Baku streams live on Paramount+, starting at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT.
UFC Baku results
Main card (12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT)
- Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres
- Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Michel Pereira
- Nazim Sadykhov vs. Matheus Camilo
- Asu Almabayev vs. Charles Johnson
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. Brunno Ferreira
- Abus Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Prelims (9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT)
- Farman Hasanov vs. Eric Nolan
- Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Julius Walker
- Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Andrey Pulyaev
- Kaan Ofli vs. Javier Reyes
- Daniil Donchenko vs. Theodor Berggren
- Bekzat Almakhan vs. Jean Matsumoto
- Tahir Abdullayev vs. Jefferson Nascimento
UFC Baku live blog
UFC Journey
Watch UFC Journey: Fiziev vs Torres below.
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