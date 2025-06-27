PFL 7 live results: Edwards vs Silveira headlines semifinals in Chicago

Following the sixth round, PFL 7 continues the 2025 World Tournament with the Semifinals on June 27 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. The fight card features bouts in the middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight classes.
In the main event, Fabian Edwards (14-4) of England and Josh Silveira (14-4) of Miami, FL battle it out at middleweight. In the co-main event, Phil Davis (25-7) of Harrisburg, PA and Sullivan Cauley (7-1) of Mesa, AZ clash at light heavyweight.
Also on the card, Dalton Rosta (10-1) of Sharon, PA and Aaron Jeffery (16-5) of Canada square off at middleweight. Plus, Antonio Carlos Jr. (17-6) of Brazil and Simeon Powell (11-1) of England meet at light heavyweight.
A bantamweight showcase bout pits Sergio Pettis (23-7) of Milwaukee, WI against Raufeon Stots (21-2) of Houston, TX.
PFL 7: Semifinals live blog
PFL 7: Semifinals results
Get the full fight card for PFL 7: Semifinals and stay tuned for live results below.
Main Card (10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT)
- Fabian Edwards vs. Joshua Silveira
- Phil Davis vs. Sullivan Cauley
- Sergio Pettis vs. Raufeon Stots
- Dalton Rosta vs. Aaron Jeffery
- Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Simeon Powell
Prelims (8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT)
- Valentin Moldavsky vs. Alexander Romanov
- Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Ronnie Gibbs
- Oleg Popov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
- Karl Albrektsson vs. Rafael Xavier