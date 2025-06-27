Subscribe
PFL 7 live results: Edwards vs Silveira headlines semifinals in Chicago

2025 PFL World Tournament 7: Semifinals - Live results from Chicago, IL

By Parviz Iskenderov
Fabian Edwards and Joshua Silveira face off at the PFL 7 ceremonial weigh-in, ahead of their MMA bout in Chicago
Fabian Edwards and Joshua Silveira come face-to-face at the ceremonial weigh-in on June 26, 2025, ahead of their bout at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL | PFL
Following the sixth round, PFL 7 continues the 2025 World Tournament with the Semifinals on June 27 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. The fight card features bouts in the middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight classes.

In the main event, Fabian Edwards (14-4) of England and Josh Silveira (14-4) of Miami, FL battle it out at middleweight. In the co-main event, Phil Davis (25-7) of Harrisburg, PA and Sullivan Cauley (7-1) of Mesa, AZ clash at light heavyweight.

Also on the card, Dalton Rosta (10-1) of Sharon, PA and Aaron Jeffery (16-5) of Canada square off at middleweight. Plus, Antonio Carlos Jr. (17-6) of Brazil and Simeon Powell (11-1) of England meet at light heavyweight.

A bantamweight showcase bout pits Sergio Pettis (23-7) of Milwaukee, WI against Raufeon Stots (21-2) of Houston, TX.

PFL 7: Semifinals live blog

PFL 7 Semifinals: How to watch & start time

PFL 7: Semifinals airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S., DAZN in Canada and Europe, and Stan in Australia. The main card starts at 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT, with the prelims beginning at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT.

PFL 7: Semifinals results

Get the full fight card for PFL 7: Semifinals and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT)

  • Fabian Edwards vs. Joshua Silveira
  • Phil Davis vs. Sullivan Cauley
  • Sergio Pettis vs. Raufeon Stots
  • Dalton Rosta vs. Aaron Jeffery
  • Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Simeon Powell

Prelims (8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT)

  • Valentin Moldavsky vs. Alexander Romanov
  • Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Ronnie Gibbs
  • Oleg Popov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
  • Karl Albrektsson vs. Rafael Xavier
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

