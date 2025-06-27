PFL 7 live results: Edwards vs Silveira headlines semifinals in Chicago

Following the sixth round, PFL 7 continues the 2025 World Tournament with the Semifinals on June 27 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. The fight card features bouts in the middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight classes.

In the main event, Fabian Edwards (14-4) of England and Josh Silveira (14-4) of Miami, FL battle it out at middleweight. In the co-main event, Phil Davis (25-7) of Harrisburg, PA and Sullivan Cauley (7-1) of Mesa, AZ clash at light heavyweight.

Also on the card, Dalton Rosta (10-1) of Sharon, PA and Aaron Jeffery (16-5) of Canada square off at middleweight. Plus, Antonio Carlos Jr. (17-6) of Brazil and Simeon Powell (11-1) of England meet at light heavyweight.

A bantamweight showcase bout pits Sergio Pettis (23-7) of Milwaukee, WI against Raufeon Stots (21-2) of Houston, TX.

PFL 7: Semifinals airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S., DAZN in Canada and Europe, and Stan in Australia. The main card starts at 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT, with the prelims beginning at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT.

PFL 7: Semifinals results

Get the full fight card for PFL 7: Semifinals and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT)

Fabian Edwards vs. Joshua Silveira

Phil Davis vs. Sullivan Cauley

Sergio Pettis vs. Raufeon Stots

Dalton Rosta vs. Aaron Jeffery

Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Simeon Powell

Prelims (8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT)