PFL 6 live results: Rabadanov vs Lee headlines semifinals in Wichita, KS

2025 PFL World Tournament 6: Semifinals - Live results from Wichita, KS

By Parviz Iskenderov
Gadzhi Rabadanov and Kevin Lee face off at the PFL 6 ceremonial weigh-in, ahead of their MMA bout at in Wichita, KS
Gadzhi Rabadanov and Kevin Lee come face-to-face at the ceremonial weigh-in on June 19, 2025, ahead of their bout at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS | PFL
Following the fifth round, PFL 6 continues the 2025 World Tournament with the Semifinals on June 20 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS. The fight card features bouts in the lightweight, bantamweight and women’s flyweight classes.

In the main event, 2024 PFL lightweight champion Gadzhi Rabadanov (25-4-2) faces Kevin Lee (20-8) of Detroit, MI in a 155-pound semifinal. In the co-main event, former Bellator flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (23-8) of Lafayette, LA takes on Brazil’s Elora Dana (8-0) in a 125-pound semifinal.

Also on the main card is a lightweight showcase bout pitting Mansour Barnaoui (22-6) of Tunisia against Archie Colgan (11-0) of Denver, CO. A bantamweight semifinal features Marcirley Alves (13-4) of Brazil versus Jake Hadley (12-4) of England.

Brent Primus (16-4) of Eugene, OR and Alfie Davis (18-5-1) of England clash in another semifinal at lightweight. Plus, Justin Wetzell (11-2) of Denver, CO and Mexico’s Mando Gutierrez (11-3) square off in the second semifinal at bantamweight.

PFL 6: Semifinals live blog

PFL 6 Semifinals: How to watch & start time

PFL 6: Semifinals airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S., DAZN in Canada and Europe, and Stan in Australia. The main card starts at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT, with the prelims beginning at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT.

PFL 6: Semifinals results

Get the full fight card for PFL 6: Semifinals and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT)

  • Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Kevin Lee
  • Liz Carmouche vs. Elora Dana
  • Mansour Barnaoui vs. Archie Colgan
  • Marcirley Alves vs. Jake Hadley
  • Brent Primus vs. Alfie Davis
  • Justin Wetzell vs. Mando Gutierrez

Prelims (5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT)

  • Ekaterina Shakalova vs. Jena Bishop
  • Magomed Magomedov vs. Sarvarjon Khamidov
  • Antonio Caruso vs. Vinicius Cenci
  • Darragh Kelly vs. Mike Hamel
  • Saray Orozco vs. Ilara Joanne
  • Alan Dominguez vs. Nick Meck
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

