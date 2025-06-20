PFL 6 live results: Rabadanov vs Lee headlines semifinals in Wichita, KS

Following the fifth round, PFL 6 continues the 2025 World Tournament with the Semifinals on June 20 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS. The fight card features bouts in the lightweight, bantamweight and women’s flyweight classes.

In the main event, 2024 PFL lightweight champion Gadzhi Rabadanov (25-4-2) faces Kevin Lee (20-8) of Detroit, MI in a 155-pound semifinal. In the co-main event, former Bellator flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (23-8) of Lafayette, LA takes on Brazil’s Elora Dana (8-0) in a 125-pound semifinal.

Also on the main card is a lightweight showcase bout pitting Mansour Barnaoui (22-6) of Tunisia against Archie Colgan (11-0) of Denver, CO. A bantamweight semifinal features Marcirley Alves (13-4) of Brazil versus Jake Hadley (12-4) of England.

Brent Primus (16-4) of Eugene, OR and Alfie Davis (18-5-1) of England clash in another semifinal at lightweight. Plus, Justin Wetzell (11-2) of Denver, CO and Mexico’s Mando Gutierrez (11-3) square off in the second semifinal at bantamweight.

PFL 6 Semifinals: How to watch & start time PFL 6: Semifinals airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S., DAZN in Canada and Europe, and Stan in Australia. The main card starts at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT, with the prelims beginning at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT.

PFL 6: Semifinals results

Get the full fight card for PFL 6: Semifinals and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT)

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Kevin Lee

Liz Carmouche vs. Elora Dana

Mansour Barnaoui vs. Archie Colgan

Marcirley Alves vs. Jake Hadley

Brent Primus vs. Alfie Davis

Justin Wetzell vs. Mando Gutierrez

Prelims (5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT)