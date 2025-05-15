Subscribe
Sergio Pettis vs Raufeon Stots set for PFL 7 fight card in Chicago in June

Pettis is coming off two defeats against Kyoji Horiguchi and Patchy Mix, while Stots aims for his third straight victory

By Parviz Iskenderov
Sergio Pettis during his MMA bout against Kyoji Horiguchi
Sergio Pettis during his MMA bout against Kyoji Horiguchi at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, December 3, 2021 | Bellator MMA

The bout between Sergio Pettis and Raufeon Stots joins PFL 7, taking place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on June 27. The pair square off at bantamweight, kicking off the main card.

Former Bellator MMA 135-pound champion Pettis (23-7) looks to rebound from two defeats. In his previous outing last June, the native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin dropped a unanimous decision to Kyoji Horiguchi. Before that, in November 2023, the 31-year-old lost his belt by submission in the second round against Patchy Mix.

Stots (21-2), who held the division’s interim Bellator strap, targets his third win in a row. The 36-year-old native of Houston, Texas submitted Marcos Breno in the third round at “PFL: Battle of the Giants” last October and scored a UD over Danny Sabatello at the same Bellator 301 event in Chicago in November 2023.

PFL 7 in Chicago continues the 2025 PFL World Tournament, featuring semifinal bouts in the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. In the main event, Fabian Edwards (14-4) and Josh Silveira (14-4) go head-to-head at middleweight. In the co-main event, Phil Davis (25-7) and Sullivan Cauley (7-1) clash at light heavyweight.

The current PFL 7 lineup is as follows:

Main Card

  • Fabian Edwards vs. Joshua Silveira
  • Phil Davis vs. Sullivan Cauley
  • Dalton Rosta vs. Aaron Jeffery
  • Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Simeon Powell
  • Sergio Pettis vs. Raufeon Stots

Prelims

  • Valentin Moldavsky vs. Alexander Romanov
  • Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Ronnie Gibbs
  • Oleg Popov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
  • Sergei Bilostenniy vs. Karl Williams
  • Rafael Xavier vs. Karl Albrektsson
  • Jordan Newman vs. Khalid Murtazaliev
