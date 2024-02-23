Zurdo Ramirez: When I moved to cruiserweight, I had my eyes on Arsen Goulamirian

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez goes up against Arsen Goulamirian live from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 30. The pair squares off in the 12-round main event bout with the latter’s WBA cruiserweight title on the line.

Former WBO super middleweight champion Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs) looks to once again become champion. The 32-year-old Mexican southpaw is coming off the win by unanimous decision against former WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr last October in Las Vegas.

“I’m back and I’m ready to become the first Mexican cruiserweight champion,” Zurdo Ramirez said. “When I made the move to this division, I had my eyes set on Arsen and I can’t wait to showcase my skills in the ring.”

“I feel extremely comfortable at this weight class and will look to become the undisputed champion. I want to thank DAZN, Golden Boy, the WBA, my team and family for all the support and I look forward to seeing everyone on the 30th.”

Making his U.S. ring debut in the United States, Armenia-born French Arsen Goulamirian (27-0, 19 KOs) defends his title for the third time. The unbeaten 36-year-old won his previous bout in November 2022 by unanimous decision against Aleksei Egorov.

“I am excited to fight for the first time in the United States, and of all places Los Angeles,” Arsen Goulamirian said. “There are no excuses now. I know Zurdo wants to be a world champion, but he’s going to have to go through me first. I will successfully defend my World Championship belt this March 30!”

The venue accommodating the event was confirmed today.

The bouts featured on Goulamirian vs Zurdo undercard are expected to be announced shortly.