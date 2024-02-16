Zurdo Ramirez to challenge Arsen Goulamirian in March in LA

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez reportedly has his next fight set against Arsen Goulamirian live from Los Angles on Saturday, March 30. The latter brings to the ring his WBC cruiserweight title.

“Zurdo” Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs) was in action last October in Las Vegas, where he defeated former WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr by unanimous decision. With the victory, the 32-year-old Mexican southpaw rebounded from the defeat by UD against Dmitry Bivol in his bid to claim the WBA light heavyweight belt in November 2022 in Abu Dhabi. Earlier in his career, the Mazatlan, Sinaloa native held the WBO title at super middleweight.

Armenia-born French Arsen Goulamirian (27-0, 19 KOs) last fought in November 2022 in Le Cannet, France, where he defeated Aleksei Egorov by unanimous decision and retained his belt. The outing was his first ring appearance since late 2019, when he stopped Constantin Bejenaru in nine rounds in Marseille. Facing off “Zurdo” Ramirez, the unbeaten 36-year-old, who is currently based in Big Bear, California, makes his U.S. debut.

Although the fight is yet to be formally announced, the photo featuring Arsen Goulamirian with Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya emerged in a post on X stating “It’s signed. March 30 in Los Angeles”. Additionally, Boxing Scene reports it “has confirmed” that the fight had been set.

The venue accommodating Goulamirian vs Ramirez showdown is to be determined.