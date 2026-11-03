Zuffa Boxing 13: Opponents announced for Jakhongir Zokirov and Tullo Boymatov

The fight card has been finalized for Zuffa Boxing 13, with Jakhongir Zokirov facing Brandon Colantonio and Rakhmatullo Boymatov battling Moro Inusah Kanla. The event takes place at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, November 14.

The card will stream live on Paramount+, starting at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT.

Both matchups were confirmed on Tuesday.

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Uzbekistan’s Zokirov (2-0, 2 KOs) and Canada’s Colantonio (8-2, 1 KO) square off in a six-round heavyweight bout.

The 23-year-old southpaw Zokirov won his previous bout by second-round TKO against Zachary Spiller at Zuffa Boxing 8 in Las Vegas in June.

Colantonio, 30, comes off a unanimous decision victory over Zach Contos in Colwood, British Columbia, also in June.

Uzbekistan’s Boymatov (1-0, 1 KO) and Ghana’s Moro Inusah Kanla (10-1, 9 KOs) meet in an eight-round light heavyweight bout.

Indio, California-based 22-year-old Boymatov made his professional debut at Zuffa Boxing 6 in Las Vegas in May, defeating Caleb Hall by first-round TKO.

Kanla, 32, knocked out David Okine in the third round last time out in his hometown of Accra in September.

Atop the fight card, reigning WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames (25-1-1, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic faces Gerome Warburton (18-2-2, 2 KOs) of Wales in a 10-round non-title bout at a 165-pound catchweight.

Full Zuffa Boxing 13 card

Main card

Carlos Adames (25-1-1, 18 KOs) vs. Gerome Warburton (18-2-2, 2 KOs), 10 rounds, 165 lbs catchweight

Jason Moloney (29-4, 20 KOs) vs. Andres Teran (19-2, 14 KOs), 10 rounds, bantamweight

Bruno Surace (26-1-2, 5 KOs) vs. Kamil Bednarek (17-0, 10 KOs), 10 rounds, super middleweight

Prelims