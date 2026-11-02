Jake Paul faces former kickboxing champion Cedric Doumbe

Jake Paul faces former two-time GLORY kickboxing welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe on December 24 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. They square off in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match.

Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) competes for the first time since his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua last December in Miami. The 29-year-old Cleveland native takes on Cameroonian-French Doumbe, who hasn’t fought in two and a half years.

Over the course of his career, Doumbe has compiled records of 75-7-1, with 45 KOs in kickboxing, 1-0 in boxing, and 6-1 in mixed martial arts. In his previous outing at Bellator Paris in May 2024, the 34-year-old defeated Jaleel Willis by first-round TKO in a 175-pound catchweight MMA bout.

Doumbe’s only professional boxing bout to date took place over 11 years ago. Stepping through the ropes in Royan, France, in April 2015, he made a successful professional debut, defeating Mohamed Fodil by points in a four-rounder at light heavyweight.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced Paul’s return to the ring in late October. Doumbe was announced as his next opponent on Monday.

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‘This isn’t kickboxing’

“Cedric Douchebag was calling me out two years ago after knocking some dude out in 9 seconds,” Paul said. “Well Douchebag, now you get your chance.”

“I’m rusty, my jaw is janky and I don’t have kickboxing world titles like you do. But guess what, this isn’t kickboxing mon ami. This is boxing.”

“Just like Usyk feasted on Rico Verhoeven, I am going to eat you for dinner in Dubai on Christmas Eve and have a Coca-Cola at the arena to celebrate.”

“You like to talk a lot, so let’s see what you have to say in person at the press conferences next week in Paris and Dubai.”

“To the proud people of France, excuse-moi for what I am about to do, but your son has been naughty and he’s going to get punished.”

“To all the fans in Dubai and all of MENA… We are doing this and we are doing it big, like Dubai always does. I’m back.”

‘I’m going to finish the job Joshua started’

Doumbe said, “Jake Paul calls himself the ‘Problem Child’, but he’s never faced a problem like me. He has no idea what a Frenchman is capable of, and on Thursday, December 24 in Dubai, I’m going to eat ‘El Poulet’ for dinner.”

“Jake loves to talk, and so do I, but after what Joshua did to his jaw, I’m not sure how much talking he has left. I’m going to finish the job Joshua started.”

“Dubai is a special city to me, and on Christmas Eve, I’ll be waving le Tricolore over his unconscious body. France, this one’s for you.”

The bouts featured on the Paul vs Doumbe undercard, along with broadcast information, are expected to be announced shortly.