Carlos Adames vs Gerome Warburton confirmed for Zuffa Boxing 13

The bout between Carlos Adames and Gerome Warburton, along with other matchups, has been confirmed for Zuffa Boxing 13. The event takes place at The Venue in Riyadh on November 14.

Headlining the card, reigning WBC middleweight champion Adames (25-1-1, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic faces Gerome Warburton (18-2-2, 2 KOs) of Wales.

The two fighters square off in a scheduled 10-round non-title bout at a 165-pound catchweight.

The matchup was first reported earlier in October and confirmed by the promotion on Friday.

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Other confirmed bouts

A 10-round bantamweight bout between Australia’s former champion Jason Moloney (29-4, 20 KOs) and Mexico’s Andres Teran (19-2, 14 KOs).

A 10-round super middleweight matchup between France’s Bruno Surace (26-1-2, 5 KOs), who recently signed with Zuffa Boxing, and Poland’s unbeaten Kamil Bednarek (17-0, 10 KOs).

An eight-round lightweight contest between Mexico’s Ivan Ortiz (13-0-2, 9 KOs) and Dariial Kuchmenov (10-0, 8 KOs).

A 10-round middleweight showdown between Radzhab Butaev (16-2, 12 KOs) and Colombia’s Alexander Castro (15-2, 12 KOs).

Uzbekistan’s heavyweight Jakhongir Zokirov (2-0, 2 KOs) and light heavyweight Tullo Boymatov (1-0, 1 KO) are also scheduled to compete at the event. Their respective opponents, along with the full fight card, are expected to be announced shortly.

The card will stream live on Paramount+. Tickets can be purchased via WeeBook.