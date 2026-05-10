Zuffa Boxing 6 live results: Shane Mosley Jr TKOs Serhii Bohachuk – Video

Zuffa Boxing 6 airs live tonight, Sunday, May 10, from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. In the main event, Shane Mosley Jr. faces Serhii Bohachuk in a 10-round middleweight bout.
- Mosley Jr. (22-5, 12 KOs) of Pomona, California, makes his promotional debut and looks to bounce back from a decision defeat to Jesus Ramos in his attempt to claim the interim WBC 160-pound title last December.
- Former interim WBC super welterweight champion Bohachuk (27-3, 24 KOs) of Ukraine returns to the ring after defeating Radzhab Butaev at Zuffa Boxing 2 in February.
The co-feature on the card is a 10-round welterweight matchup between Julian Rodriguez (25-1, 15 KOs) of Hoboken, New Jersey, and James Perella (21-0, 15 KOs) of Mansfield, Massachusetts.
The main card opener is a 10-round middleweight contest between Mexico’s Misael Uziel Rodriguez (16-0, 8 KOs) and Andreas Katzourakis (16-0, 11 KOs) of Greece.
Headlining the prelims, France’s Raphael Monny (9-0, 3 KOs) takes on San Francisco’s Suray Mahmutovic (8-1-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round light heavyweight bout.
Zuffa Boxing 6 results
Main card
- Shane Mosley Jr def. Serhii Bohachuk by TKO (R6, 2:38) | Watch video
- Julian Rodriguez def. James Perella by unanimous decision (98-91, 98-91, 100-89)
- Andreas Katzourakis def. Misael Uziel Rodriguez by unanimous decision (99-91, 97-93, 96-94)
Prelims
- Suray Mahmutovic def. Raphael Monny by split decision (76-75, 75-76, 77-74)
- Ivan Ortiz def. Justin Viloria by unanimous decision (78-73, 76-75, 76-75)
- Da’Mazion Vanhouter def. Raphael Murphy by TKO (R1, 1:06)
- Alexis Alvarado def. Emiliano Cardenas by majority decision (57-57, 58-56, 58-56)
- Rakhmatullo Boymatov def. Caleb Hall by TKO (R1, 2:42)
Zuffa Boxing 6 live blog
Post-Fight Press Conference
The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.
Watch it below.
Shane Mosley Jr stops Serhii Bohachuk in sixth round
Shane Mosley Jr (23-5, 13 KOs) defeats Serhii Bohachuk (27-4, 24 KOs) by sixth-round TKO at middleweight.
On his way to victory, in the last minute of the sixth round, Mosley Jr scored a knockdown with a right hand. Bohachuk beat the count, but Mosley continued pouring on punches and the referee stepped in to call it a day.
The stoppage came at 2:38 of the round.
Main Event – Mosley Jr vs Bohachuk
It’s time for the main event featuring Shane Mosley Jr. (22-5, 12 KOs) of Pomona, California, against Serhii Bohachuk (27-3, 24 KOs) of Ukraine.
Former interim WBC middleweight title challenger Mosley Jr., 35, looks to bounce back from a decision defeat to Jesus Ramos last December.
Former interim WBC super welterweight champion Bohachuk, 31, defeated Radzhab Butaev by decision in February.
The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.
Julian Rodriguez defeats James Perella by decision
Julian Rodriguez (26-1, 15 KOs) defeats James Perella (21-1, 15 KOs) by unanimous decision at welterweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 98-91, 98-91, and 100-89.
On his way to victory, Rodriguez scored a knockdown in the fourth round.
Andreas Katzourakis defeats Misael Uziel Rodriguez by decision
Andreas Katzourakis (17-0, 11 KOs) defeats Misael Uziel Rodriguez (16-1, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision at middleweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 99-91, 97-93, and 96-94.
Suray Mahmutovic defeats Raphael Monny by decision
Suray Mahmutovic (9-1-1, 6 KOs) defeats Raphael Monny (9-1, 3 KOs) by split decision at light heavyweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored the fight 76-75, 75-76, and 77-74.
On his way to victory, Mahmutovic suffered a knockdown in the second round.
Ivan Ortiz defeats Justin Viloria by decision
Ivan Ortiz (13-0-2, 9 KOs) defeats Justin Viloria (12-1, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision at lightweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored the fight 78-73, 76-75, and 76-75.
In the seventh round, Ortiz scored a knockdown.
Video: Da'Mazion Vanhouter TKOs Raphael Murphy
Here is the video as Da’Mazion Vanhouter scores a first-round stoppage victory over Raphael Murphy.
Da'Mazion Vanhouter stops Raphael Murphy in first round
Da’Mazion Vanhouter (12-0, 9 KOs) defeats Raphael Murphy (18-2, 14 KOs) by first-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:06 of the round.
Video: Rakhmatullo Boymatov TKOs Caleb Hall
Here is the video of the first stoppage of the night as Rakhmatullo Boymatov dominates Caleb Hall.
Alexis Alvarado defeats Emiliano Cardenas by decision
Alexis Alvarado (10-1-1, 5 KOs) defeats Emiliano Cardenas (10-1, 4 KOs) by majority decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 57-57, 58-56, and 58-56.
Rakhmatullo Boymatov stops Caleb Hall in first round
In the first fight of the night, making his professional debut, Rakhmatullo Boymatov (1-0, 1 KO) defeats Caleb Hall (6-3-1, 4 KOs) by first-round TKO at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 2:42 of the round.
On his way to victory, Boymatov scored two knockdowns.
Hype Package
The fights start at the top of the hour. Watch the “Hype Package” trailer below.
Pre-Show
The Zuffa Boxing 6 pre-show starts at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.
It is followed by a free preliminary bout featuring Uzbekistan’s Rakhmatullo Boymatov making his professional debut against Alarenz Reynolds (9-1, 6 KOs) of Auburn, Washington. The contest is scheduled for six rounds at light heavyweight.
Watch it below.