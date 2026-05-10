Zuffa Boxing 6 live results: Shane Mosley Jr TKOs Serhii Bohachuk – Video

Zuffa Boxing 6 airs live tonight, Sunday, May 10, from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. In the main event, Shane Mosley Jr. faces Serhii Bohachuk in a 10-round middleweight bout.

Mosley Jr. (22-5, 12 KOs) of Pomona, California, makes his promotional debut and looks to bounce back from a decision defeat to Jesus Ramos in his attempt to claim the interim WBC 160-pound title last December.

Former interim WBC super welterweight champion Bohachuk (27-3, 24 KOs) of Ukraine returns to the ring after defeating Radzhab Butaev at Zuffa Boxing 2 in February.

The co-feature on the card is a 10-round welterweight matchup between Julian Rodriguez (25-1, 15 KOs) of Hoboken, New Jersey, and James Perella (21-0, 15 KOs) of Mansfield, Massachusetts.

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The main card opener is a 10-round middleweight contest between Mexico’s Misael Uziel Rodriguez (16-0, 8 KOs) and Andreas Katzourakis (16-0, 11 KOs) of Greece.

Headlining the prelims, France’s Raphael Monny (9-0, 3 KOs) takes on San Francisco’s Suray Mahmutovic (8-1-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round light heavyweight bout.

Zuffa Boxing 6 results

Main card

Shane Mosley Jr def. Serhii Bohachuk by TKO (R6, 2:38) | Watch video

Julian Rodriguez def. James Perella by unanimous decision (98-91, 98-91, 100-89)

Andreas Katzourakis def. Misael Uziel Rodriguez by unanimous decision (99-91, 97-93, 96-94)

Prelims

Suray Mahmutovic def. Raphael Monny by split decision (76-75, 75-76, 77-74)

Ivan Ortiz def. Justin Viloria by unanimous decision (78-73, 76-75, 76-75)

Da’Mazion Vanhouter def. Raphael Murphy by TKO (R1, 1:06)

Alexis Alvarado def. Emiliano Cardenas by majority decision (57-57, 58-56, 58-56)

Rakhmatullo Boymatov def. Caleb Hall by TKO (R1, 2:42)

Zuffa Boxing 6 live blog May 10, 2026 11:53 PM EDT Post-Fight Press Conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.



Watch it below. May 10, 2026 11:43 PM EDT Shane Mosley Jr stops Serhii Bohachuk in sixth round Shane Mosley Jr (23-5, 13 KOs) defeats Serhii Bohachuk (27-4, 24 KOs) by sixth-round TKO at middleweight.



On his way to victory, in the last minute of the sixth round, Mosley Jr scored a knockdown with a right hand. Bohachuk beat the count, but Mosley continued pouring on punches and the referee stepped in to call it a day.



The stoppage came at 2:38 of the round. May 10, 2026 11:04 PM EDT Main Event – Mosley Jr vs Bohachuk It’s time for the main event featuring Shane Mosley Jr. (22-5, 12 KOs) of Pomona, California, against Serhii Bohachuk (27-3, 24 KOs) of Ukraine.



Former interim WBC middleweight title challenger Mosley Jr., 35, looks to bounce back from a decision defeat to Jesus Ramos last December.



Former interim WBC super welterweight champion Bohachuk, 31, defeated Radzhab Butaev by decision in February.



The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight. May 10, 2026 11:01 PM EDT Julian Rodriguez defeats James Perella by decision Julian Rodriguez (26-1, 15 KOs) defeats James Perella (21-1, 15 KOs) by unanimous decision at welterweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 98-91, 98-91, and 100-89.



On his way to victory, Rodriguez scored a knockdown in the fourth round. Julian Rodriguez during his bout against James Perella at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 10, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill / Zuffa Boxing May 10, 2026 10:15 PM EDT Andreas Katzourakis defeats Misael Uziel Rodriguez by decision Andreas Katzourakis (17-0, 11 KOs) defeats Misael Uziel Rodriguez (16-1, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision at middleweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 99-91, 97-93, and 96-94. Andreas Katzourakis lands a punch during his bout against Misael Uziel Rodriguez at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 10, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill / Zuffa Boxing May 10, 2026 8:58 PM EDT Suray Mahmutovic defeats Raphael Monny by decision Suray Mahmutovic (9-1-1, 6 KOs) defeats Raphael Monny (9-1, 3 KOs) by split decision at light heavyweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored the fight 76-75, 75-76, and 77-74.



On his way to victory, Mahmutovic suffered a knockdown in the second round. Suray Mahmutovic during his bout against Raphael Monny at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 10, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill / Zuffa Boxing May 10, 2026 8:16 PM EDT Ivan Ortiz defeats Justin Viloria by decision Ivan Ortiz (13-0-2, 9 KOs) defeats Justin Viloria (12-1, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision at lightweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored the fight 78-73, 76-75, and 76-75.



In the seventh round, Ortiz scored a knockdown. Ivan Ortiz throws a jab during his bout against Justin Viloria at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 10, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill / Zuffa Boxing May 10, 2026 7:16 PM EDT Video: Da'Mazion Vanhouter TKOs Raphael Murphy Here is the video as Da’Mazion Vanhouter scores a first-round stoppage victory over Raphael Murphy. May 10, 2026 7:00 PM EDT Da'Mazion Vanhouter stops Raphael Murphy in first round Da’Mazion Vanhouter (12-0, 9 KOs) defeats Raphael Murphy (18-2, 14 KOs) by first-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:06 of the round. Da'Mazion Vanhouter celebrates his victory over Raphael Murphy during their bout at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 10, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill / Zuffa Boxing May 10, 2026 6:55 PM EDT Video: Rakhmatullo Boymatov TKOs Caleb Hall Here is the video of the first stoppage of the night as Rakhmatullo Boymatov dominates Caleb Hall. May 10, 2026 6:49 PM EDT Alexis Alvarado defeats Emiliano Cardenas by decision Alexis Alvarado (10-1-1, 5 KOs) defeats Emiliano Cardenas (10-1, 4 KOs) by majority decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 57-57, 58-56, and 58-56. Alexis Alvarado during his bout against Emiliano Cardenas at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 10, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill / Zuffa Boxing May 10, 2026 6:15 PM EDT Rakhmatullo Boymatov stops Caleb Hall in first round In the first fight of the night, making his professional debut, Rakhmatullo Boymatov (1-0, 1 KO) defeats Caleb Hall (6-3-1, 4 KOs) by first-round TKO at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 2:42 of the round.



On his way to victory, Boymatov scored two knockdowns.

Rakhmatullo Boymatov during his bout against Caleb Hall at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 10, 2026. Photo by Cooper Neill / Zuffa Boxing May 10, 2026 5:04 PM EDT Hype Package The fights start at the top of the hour. Watch the “Hype Package” trailer below. May 10, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Pre-Show The Zuffa Boxing 6 pre-show starts at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.



It is followed by a free preliminary bout featuring Uzbekistan’s Rakhmatullo Boymatov making his professional debut against Alarenz Reynolds (9-1, 6 KOs) of Auburn, Washington. The contest is scheduled for six rounds at light heavyweight.



Watch it below.