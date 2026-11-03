Pedro Taduran faces Brandon Moreno atop Perez vs Rivera prelims

Pedro Taduran defends his IBF mini flyweight title against Brandon Moreno on November 7 at Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The 12-round contest headlines the Perez vs Rivera prelims, live on Wynn Records Network.

Taduran (20-4-1, 14 KOs) of the Philippines makes the fourth defense of his belt. In his previous outing in Temecula, California, in April, the 30-year-old southpaw stopped Gustavo Perez in the seventh round.

No. 4-ranked IBF contender Moreno (16-0, 5 KOs) of Spain makes his first attempt to become a champion, as well as his U.S. and international debut. The 33-year-old comes off a unanimous decision victory over Reyneris Gutierrez in Madrid in June.

Salita Promotions added the Taduran vs Moreno bout to the upcoming card on Monday.

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What they’re saying

“I’m very excited that I am making my second appearance in the United States defending my IBF World Title against my mandatory challenger Brandon Moreno,” Taduran said.

“I want to thank my promoters Knucklehead Boxing and Salita Promotions for their support. I hope all my fans back home watch the fight on Wynn Records Network.”

Moreno said, “It’s a dream come true for me to compete for a world championship in the United States. I have a lot of respect for Taduran – he’s the best champion in this weight class – but Saturday will be my big night.”

“I can’t let this great opportunity slip away. Spain hasn’t had a world champion since Kiko Martinez, and I want to bring a title back to my country.”