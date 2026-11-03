Adam Azim faces Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela in London in December

Adam Azim faces Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela on Friday, December 4, at Copper Box Arena in London. The scheduled 12-round super lightweight bout serves as an IBF title eliminator. The card will stream live on DAZN.

Representative of the host country, Azim (15-0, 12 KOs) makes his second ring appearance of the year. The unbeaten 24-year-old won his previous bout in May by third-round TKO against Steve Claggett.

Valenzuela (32-5-1, 18 KOs) comes off a seventh-round knockout victory over Rogelio Jimenez, also in May. The 32-year-old Mexican previously competed in title eliminators against Lindolfo Delgado on the Espinoza vs Khegai undercard last November and Subriel Matias last March but lost on both occasions.

The IBF belt at 140 lbs is currently vacant after Richardson Hitchins signed with Zuffa Boxing and relinquished the title.

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What they’re saying

“This is the biggest fight of my career,” Azim said. “I’ve put in the hard work to get to this position and now it’s time to show everyone what I can do.”

“Valenzuela is a tough, experienced fighter and I’m preparing for the very best version of him. I know what’s at stake and I’m ready to deliver.”

“My dream has always been to become world champion. This is the final test standing between me and that opportunity, and I’m not going to let anything get in my way.”

Valenzuela said, “This is a massive opportunity for me. Adam Azim is a talented young fighter with a big future, but he has never faced anyone like me before.”

“I’ve shared the ring with some of the best fighters in the world and that experience will make the difference on fight night. I know what it takes to compete at this level and I’m ready to show everyone what I can do.”

“I’m coming to London to win. Victory will be coming home to Mexico with me.”

Azim vs Gollaz undercard

In the co-feature, Britain’s Francesca Hennessy (9-0, 2 KOs) and France’s Johanna Wonyou (13-0, 2 KOs) clash for the interim WBC bantamweight title.

Undisputed 118-pound champion Dina Thorslund (25-0, 9 KOs) of Denmark holds the division’s full WBC title, along with all the other major belts.

In other bouts:

Elliot Whale (14-0, 9 KOs) and Bobby Faulkner (12-0, 4 KOs) battle for the WBA Continental welterweight title.

Hassan Azim (10-0, 6 KOs) and Ruben Torres (8-0, 4 KOs) square off at super welterweight.

Frazer Clarke (10-3-1, 8 KOs) competes at heavyweight against an opponent to be named.