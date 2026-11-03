WBO orders Hernandez and Zerafa to negotiate middleweight title fight

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has ordered negotiations for a middleweight title fight between Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez and Michael Zerafa.

The title was previously held by London native Denzel Bentley (22-3-1, 18 KOs), who had signed with Zuffa Boxing.

In late October, the organization announced that it had withdrawn its recognition of Bentley as middleweight champion.

According to the announcement on Tuesday, Cuba’s Hernandez (11-0, 9 KOs) and Australia’s Zerafa (35-5, 23 KOs) have until November 23 of this year to reach an agreement.

Advertisement

Hernandez, 29, won his previous bout in August by majority decision against Francisco Veron. He has held the division’s NABO title and is ranked No. 1 by the WBO as of October 2026.

WBO No. 4-ranked contender Zerafa comes off an eighth-round TKO victory over Alejandro Ortiz, also in August. In March 2024, the 34-year-old challenged Erislandy Lara for the WBA middleweight title but was stopped in the second round.