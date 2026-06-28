Zuffa Boxing 8 live results: De Los Santos faces Valenzuela in rematch

Zuffa Boxing 8 airs live tonight, Sunday, June 28, from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The main event is a rematch between former title challenger Edwin De Los Santos and former champion Jose Valenzuela.

De Los Santos (17-2, 15 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Mexico’s Valenzuela (15-3, 9 KOs) first met almost four years ago.

Taking the fight on short notice, De Los Santos pulled off an upset, defeating Valenzuela by third-round TKO.

Their second fight is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

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The 10-round co-main event is a featherweight contest between Los Angeles native Omar Cande Trinidad (20-0-2, 14 KOs) and former champion Jerwin Ancajas (38-4-2, 25 KOs) of the Philippines.

The main card opener is a 10-round super lightweight matchup between Cain Sandoval (17-1, 15 KOs) of Sacramento, California, and Brandun Lee (30-0, 23 KOs) of Yuba City, California.

Atop the prelims, Las Vegas native Floyd Diaz (14-0, 3 KOs) and Mexico’s Jose Andres Teran (18-2, 13 KOs) square off in a 10-round bantamweight bout.

How to watch: Zuffa Boxing 8 streams live on Paramount+, starting at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

Zuffa Boxing 8 streams live on Paramount+, starting at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT. Free international live stream is available on the Zuffa Boxing YouTube channel. VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be useful.

Zuffa Boxing 8 results

Main card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

Edwin De Los Santos vs. Jose Valenzuela

Omar Cande Trinidad vs. Jerwin Ancajas

Cain Sandoval vs. Brandun Lee

Prelims (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)

Floyd Diaz vs. Jose Andres Teran

Jaybrio Pe Benito vs. Tony Hirsch Jr.

Damoni Cato-Cain vs. Vernon Brown

Brady Ochoa vs. Adrian Serrano

Jakhongir Zokirov vs. Zachary Spiller

Zuffa Boxing 8 live blog June 28, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Full Fight: De Los Santos vs Valenzuela In case you missed it, watch Edwin De Los Santos and Jose Valenzuela as they battle on the undercard of Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Luis Ortiz in Los Angeles in September 2022.