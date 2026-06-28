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Zuffa Boxing 8 live results: De Los Santos faces Valenzuela in rematch

Zuffa Boxing 8 features Edwin De Los Santos facing Jose Valenzuela in a rematch at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Edwin De Los Santos and Jose Valenzuela face off at the Zuffa Boxing 8 weigh-in
Edwin De Los Santos and Jose Valenzuela face off at the weigh-in at New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV, on June 27, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing
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Zuffa Boxing 8 airs live tonight, Sunday, June 28, from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The main event is a rematch between former title challenger Edwin De Los Santos and former champion Jose Valenzuela.

  • De Los Santos (17-2, 15 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Mexico’s Valenzuela (15-3, 9 KOs) first met almost four years ago.
  • Taking the fight on short notice, De Los Santos pulled off an upset, defeating Valenzuela by third-round TKO.

Their second fight is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

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The 10-round co-main event is a featherweight contest between Los Angeles native Omar Cande Trinidad (20-0-2, 14 KOs) and former champion Jerwin Ancajas (38-4-2, 25 KOs) of the Philippines.

The main card opener is a 10-round super lightweight matchup between Cain Sandoval (17-1, 15 KOs) of Sacramento, California, and Brandun Lee (30-0, 23 KOs) of Yuba City, California.

Atop the prelims, Las Vegas native Floyd Diaz (14-0, 3 KOs) and Mexico’s Jose Andres Teran (18-2, 13 KOs) square off in a 10-round bantamweight bout.

  • How to watch: Zuffa Boxing 8 streams live on Paramount+, starting at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.
  • Free international live stream is available on the Zuffa Boxing YouTube channel. VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be useful.
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Zuffa Boxing 8 results

Main card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

  • Edwin De Los Santos vs. Jose Valenzuela
  • Omar Cande Trinidad vs. Jerwin Ancajas
  • Cain Sandoval vs. Brandun Lee

Prelims (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)

  • Floyd Diaz vs. Jose Andres Teran
  • Jaybrio Pe Benito vs. Tony Hirsch Jr.
  • Damoni Cato-Cain vs. Vernon Brown
  • Brady Ochoa vs. Adrian Serrano
  • Jakhongir Zokirov vs. Zachary Spiller

Zuffa Boxing 8 live blog

Full Fight: De Los Santos vs Valenzuela

In case you missed it, watch Edwin De Los Santos and Jose Valenzuela as they battle on the undercard of Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Luis Ortiz in Los Angeles in September 2022.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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