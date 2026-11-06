Dubois faces Han in unification bout in El Paso in February

Caroline Dubois and Stephanie Han square off in a lightweight title unification bout, with three belts on the line. The contest takes place at the GECU Arena at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, February 20.

London’s Dubois (14-0-1, 5 KOs) brings her unified WBC and WBO titles to the ring. In her previous bout, on the Mayer vs Cameron undercard in August in Birmingham, the 25-year-old southpaw defeated Amelia Moore by unanimous decision.

Local champion Han (13-0, 3 KOs) is the WBA titleholder. The 36-year-old was last in action in May, also in front of her hometown crowd, when she defeated Holly Holm by majority decision in their rematch.

The winner of the Dubois vs Han bout is set to become the champion holding three of the four major belts at 135 lbs. The fourth title is on the line this Sunday, November 8 in Arlington, where Turkiye’s Elif Nur Turhan (14-0, 8 KOs) defends her IBF title against Alycia Baumgardner (18-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, who moves up in weight.

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What they’re saying

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring and I can’t wait to go into Stephanie Han’s hometown and add another world title to my collection,” Dubois said. “I respect what she’s accomplished, but I’m coming to El Paso to take her title and show everyone why I’m the best lightweight in the world.”

“These are the kinds of fights I’ve been working toward my entire career. I want all the belts, I want the biggest fights, and I want to prove myself against the best.”

Han said, “This fight is a dream come true. Finally, I have the opportunity to unify titles in my division and get one step closer to becoming the undisputed queen of the lightweight division.”

The undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

The card will air live on ESPN in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the UK. Tickets for the event can be purchased through Ticketmaster.