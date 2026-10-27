Kayla Allen faces Julia Igel at Zuffa Boxing 12

Kayla Allen returns to the ring on November 14 against Julia Igel at Zuffa Boxing 12: Billam-Smith vs Clarke. The event takes place at Copper Box Arena in London. The contest is scheduled for six rounds at super lightweight.
- Allen (1-0, 1 KO) of the UK was last in action at Zuffa Boxing 11 at the same venue in September, when she stopped Edina Kiss in three rounds. With the victory, the 22-year-old made a successful professional debut.
- Germany’s Igel (5-2, 4 KOs) also makes her second ring appearance of the year and looks to rebound from a defeat. The 25-year-old last fought in February in Long Beach, California, dropping a unanimous decision to Stephanie Simon.
The promotion announced the bout on Tuesday, alongside two other additions to the card.
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Also added to the card
- Vinnie Kemp of the UK is scheduled to make his professional debut in a four-round middleweight bout on the prelims. His opponent is expected to be announced shortly.
- An eight-round featherweight matchup between London native Masood Abdulah (13-1, 8 KOs) and Mexico’s Adan Palma (14-1, 9 KOs) is set to kick off the action.
Headlining the card, British former world champion Chris Billam-Smith (22-2, 14 KOs) faces Jamaican-born British fighter Cheavon Clarke (12-2, 9 KOs) at cruiserweight.
In the co-feature, Shane Mosley Jr. (23-5, 13 KOs) of Pomona, California, and London native Denzel Bentley (22-3-1, 18 KOs) square off at middleweight.
Current fight card
Main card
- Chris Billam-Smith (22-2, 14 KOs) vs. Cheavon Clarke (12-2, 9 KOs), 10 rounds, cruiserweight
- Denzel Bentley (22-3-1, 18 KOs) vs. Shane Mosley Jr. (23-5, 15 KOs), 10 rounds, middleweight
- Da’Mazion Vanhouter (13-0, 10 KOs) vs. Ivan Balaz (9-1, 7 KOs), 8 rounds, heavyweight
- Sam Hickey (6-0, 3 KOs) vs. Troy Coleman (15-5-1, 7 KOs), 8 rounds, middleweight
- Kayla Allen (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Julia Igel (5-2, 4 KOs), 6 rounds, super lightweight
- Lucas Roehrig (9-0, 5 KOs) vs. Connal McDonald (5-1, 1 KO), 8 rounds, cruiserweight
Prelims
- Zach Parker (26-2, 18 KOs) vs. Umar Dzambekov (14-0, 10 KOs), 10 rounds, light heavyweight
- Vinnie Kemp vs. TBA, 4 rounds, middleweight
- Masood Abdulah (13-1, 8 KOs) vs. Adan Palma (14-1, 9 KOs), 8 rounds, featherweight
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