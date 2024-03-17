Subscribe
William Zepeda dominates & stops Maxi Hughes in four rounds – Photos

William Zepeda stops Maxi Hughes to win world title eliminator live on DAZN from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Unbeaten Mexican contender William Zepeda came out on top against British lightweight Maxi Hughes to win the IBF and WBA title eliminator. The pair battled it out in the main event live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16.

The scheduled for 12 rounds clash between two southpaws ended prior to the final bell. Zepeda dominated Hughes forcing the latter’s corner to stop the fight after the fourth round.

With the victory by RTD, 27-year-old William Zepeda improved to 30-0, 26 KOs and remained undefeated. 34-year-old Maxi Hughes dropped to 26-7-2, 5 KOs and suffered his second straight defeat.

“This was another day in the office,” William Zepeda said post-fight. “Thirty different camps and thirty different wins and all I can do is thank my team. Early on I knew I had him, the strategy was to work the body and finish at the top.”

“It is not confidence that I feel, but the weight of responsibility to keep giving this level of performances. The rivals who are at my doorstep are much stronger and have a lot more experience and we must continue to work. I will be the next champion from Mexico! I am ready for Shakur [Stevenson], Gervonta [Davis] – who ever is ready to face me. I want to be a world champion.”

Maxi Hughes | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
William Zepeda | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
William Zepeda | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
William Zepeda | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

In the co-feature on the card, Austin, Texas-based Floyd Schofield (16-0, 12-KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey retained his WBA International lightweight title against Las Vegas-based Esteuri Suero (13-1, 10 KOs) of Dominican Republic. The scheduled for 10 rounds bout ended half way through. The latter was disqualified due to low blows. The time was 2 minutes and 7 seconds into the fifth round. In the fourth round Suero picked up Schofield and dropped him on the canvas, and as a result was deducted a point.

Among other Zepeda vs Hughes results, Los Angeles-based Eric Priest (13-0, 8 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas defeated Jose Sanchez Charles (21-5-1, 12 KOs) of Mexico by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at middleweight the scores were 100-90, 99-91, 99-91.

Plus, Las Vegas-based Tristan Kalkreuth (13-1, 10 KOs) of Carollton, Texas TKO’d Marquice Weston (15-3-1, 8 KOs) of Tacoma, Washington. The scheduled for eight rounds cruiserweight bout was stopped at 1 minute and 33 seconds into the second round.

In the telecast opener, Joel Iriarte (1-0, 1 KOs) of Woodland Hills, California successfully made his pro boxing debut by TKO against Las Vegas-based Bryan Carguacundo (3-6-2) of Ecuador. The scheduled for six rounds welterweight bout ended at 1 minute and 26 rounds into the second round.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

