Subscribe
HomeBoxing

William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes full fight video highlights

William Zepeda stops Maxi Hughes to win the IBF and WBA lightweight title eliminator live from Las Vegas

BoxingNewsResultsTop StoriesVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

William Zepeda and Maxi Hughes squared off in the main event live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16. The contest featured the unbeaten Mexican contender up against the British former IBO belt-holder. The pair went head to head in the world title eliminator.

The scheduled for 12 rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Zepeda (30-0, 26 KOs) outboxed, overwhelmed and hurt fellow-southpaw Hughes (26-7-2, 5 KOs) in four rounds. The latter’s corner stopped the fight prior to the start of the fifth rounds.

With the victory, William Zepeda, who was named “The Fighter of the Night” earned his spot inline for the IBF and WBA belts.

Get Zepeda vs Hughes full fight card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.