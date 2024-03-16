Zepeda vs Hughes results, live stream, full fight card

William Zepeda and Maxi Hughes battle it out in the main event live stream from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16. The contest features the Mexican and British lightweight contenders squaring off in the world title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

27-year-old southpaw William Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) looks to remain undefeated. 33-year-old southpaw Maxi Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KOs) looks to return to winning ways. The winner of the bout is expected to earn a shot at the IBF and WBA belts.

The co-main event features Austin, Texas-based unbeaten Floyd Schofield (16-0, 12-KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey defending his WBA International lightweight strap against Las Vegas-based Esteuri Suero (13-1, 10 KOs) of Dominican Republic. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among Zepeda vs Hughes undercard bouts, LA-based Eric Priest (12-0, 8 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas faces Mexico’s Jose Sanchez Charles (21-4-1, 12 KOs) in the 10-round bout at middleweight. As well, Las Vegas-based Tristan Kalkreuth (12-1, 9 KOs) of Carollton, Texas and Marquice Weston (15-2-1, 8 KOs) of Tacoma, Washington clash in the eight-round bout at cruiserweight. Kicking off the action, Joel Iriarte of Woodland Hills, California makes his pro boxing debut in the six-round welterweight bout against Las Vegas-based Bryan Carguacundo (3-5-2) of Ecuador.

William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, March 16

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, March 17

Time: 12 am GMT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, March 17

Time: 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST

Fight card

William Zepeda vs. Maxi Hughes, 12 rounds, lightweight – IBF and WBA title eliminator

Floyd Schofield vs. Esteuri Suero, 10 rounds, lightweight -Schofield’s WBA International title

Eric Priest vs. Jose Sanchez Charles, 10 rounds, middleweight

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Marquice Weston, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Joel Iriarte vs. Bryan Carguacundo, 4 rounds, welterweight

William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes results

