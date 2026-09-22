WBO orders Janibek vs Bank negotiations for vacant 168-pound title

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) ordered negotiations for the vacant super middleweight title between Janibek Alimkhanuly and Jacob Bank.

The WBO 168-pound title became vacant after Hamzah Sheeraz (24-0-1, 19 KOs) decided not to proceed with his championship defense against Alimkhanuly and relinquished the belt.

The organization made the order on Tuesday, stating that “parties have until October 7 at 4:00 p.m. AST to reach an agreement.”

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Former unified middleweight champion Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs) of Kazakhstan hasn’t fought since last May, when he stopped Anauel Ngamissengue in the fifth round.

If negotiations succeed, the Oxnard, California-based southpaw will return to the ring and look to become a two-division champion. The 33-year-old relinquished his WBO 160-pound title in July after being stripped of his IBF title in March due to violations.

Denmark’s Bank (20-0, 11 KOs) has won three fights this year, having defeated Pawel Augustynik by unanimous decision in his previous bout on the undercard of Joshua vs Prenga in July.

The 25-year-old, who held the division’s WBO “Global” title, is ranked No. 3 by the organization (as of August 2026).