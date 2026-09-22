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WBO orders Janibek vs Bank negotiations for vacant 168-pound title

The WBO super middleweight title became vacant after Hamzah Sheeraz relinquished the belt

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Janibek Alimkhanuly poses at the Top Rank studio at Palms Casino Resort
Janibek Alimkhanuly poses at the Top Rank studio at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 10, 2022. Photo by Mikey Williams / Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) ordered negotiations for the vacant super middleweight title between Janibek Alimkhanuly and Jacob Bank.

  • The WBO 168-pound title became vacant after Hamzah Sheeraz (24-0-1, 19 KOs) decided not to proceed with his championship defense against Alimkhanuly and relinquished the belt.

The organization made the order on Tuesday, stating that “parties have until October 7 at 4:00 p.m. AST to reach an agreement.”

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Former unified middleweight champion Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs) of Kazakhstan hasn’t fought since last May, when he stopped Anauel Ngamissengue in the fifth round.

If negotiations succeed, the Oxnard, California-based southpaw will return to the ring and look to become a two-division champion. The 33-year-old relinquished his WBO 160-pound title in July after being stripped of his IBF title in March due to violations.

Denmark’s Bank (20-0, 11 KOs) has won three fights this year, having defeated Pawel Augustynik by unanimous decision in his previous bout on the undercard of Joshua vs Prenga in July.

The 25-year-old, who held the division’s WBO “Global” title, is ranked No. 3 by the organization (as of August 2026).

  • The No. 2 spot is held by Diego Pacheco (26-0, 19 KOs), who is expected to face Darius Fulghum (15-1-1, 13 KOs) on November 14.
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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