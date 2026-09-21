Diego Pacheco to face Darius Fulghum in November

The super middleweight bout between Diego Pacheco and Darius Fulghum is reportedly set for the Matchroom Boxing card on Saturday, November 14.

While the matchup has not been officially announced, boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported it in a social media post on Monday, citing a source.

The contest is expected to headline “The Fight,” live on DAZN, TNT, and truTV.

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Pacheco vs Fulghum

Undefeated Los Angeles native Pacheco (26-0, 19 KOs), 25, won his previous bout in July by 11th-round knockout against Immanuwel Aleem.

Fulghum (15-1-1, 13 KOs), 30, of El Paso, Texas, was last in action in May on the undercard of Jones vs Gualtieri, scoring a third-round knockout victory over Yoanki Urrutia.

Once the fight is confirmed, the official announcement, including the location and venue, is expected to follow.