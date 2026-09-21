Diego Pacheco to face Darius Fulghum in November

The super middleweight bout between Diego Pacheco and Darius Fulghum is reportedly set for the Matchroom Boxing card on Saturday, November 14.
- While the matchup has not been officially announced, boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported it in a social media post on Monday, citing a source.
The contest is expected to headline “The Fight,” live on DAZN, TNT, and truTV.
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Pacheco vs Fulghum
- Undefeated Los Angeles native Pacheco (26-0, 19 KOs), 25, won his previous bout in July by 11th-round knockout against Immanuwel Aleem.
- Fulghum (15-1-1, 13 KOs), 30, of El Paso, Texas, was last in action in May on the undercard of Jones vs Gualtieri, scoring a third-round knockout victory over Yoanki Urrutia.
Once the fight is confirmed, the official announcement, including the location and venue, is expected to follow.