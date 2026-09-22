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Jordan Orozco faces Yusniel Abrahante at Project Series 2

Jordan Orozco Hernandez faces Yusniel Abrahante for the WBA Continental "Gold" bantamweight title

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Jordan Orozco Hernandez is interviewed by Sibley Scoles after his victory over Fernando Diaz
Jordan Orozco Hernandez is interviewed by Sibley Scoles after his victory over Fernando Diaz at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on June 13, 2026. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Jordan Orozco Hernandez faces Yusniel Abrahante on Friday, October 2, at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The bantamweight contest is featured on the Project Series 2 card, live on DAZN. They clash for the WBA Continental “Gold” title.

  • Unbeaten Orozco (17-0, 17 KOs) of Nicaragua comes off a third-round stoppage victory over Fernando Diaz on the undercard of Oshae Jones vs Elia Carranza 2 in June.
  • Abrahante (8-2, 1 KO) of Cuba defeated Luis Coria by unanimous decision in July, securing his second win in a row.

Boxlab Promotions announced the Orozco vs Abrahante matchup on Tuesday.

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Atop the fight card, unbeaten local super welterweight Omari Jones (7-0, 4 KOs) takes on Fairfield, California-based Alan Sanchez (24-7-1, 10 KOs) of Mexico.

Additionally, BoxRec currently lists the following bouts on its event page, which are yet to be officially announced.

  • Donte Layne (8-0, 7 KOs) vs. Keithland King (11-2, 11 KOs), super middleweight
  • Ronny Alvarez (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. Narciso Carmona (12-2-1, 1 KO), super middleweight
  • Diego Yaniel Ortiz Nieves (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. Fidencio Hernandez (4-0, 3 KOs), featherweight
  • Jusiyah Shirley (9-1, 7 KOs) vs. Kevin Castillo (6-2-1), super lightweight
  • Angel Hernandez (6-0, 6 KOs) vs. Dulio Arath Jaramillo Barboza (1-2, 1 KO), lightweight
  • Ryan Santiago (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Jesus Ivan Molina Gutierrez (1-0), super flyweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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