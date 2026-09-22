Jordan Orozco faces Yusniel Abrahante at Project Series 2

Jordan Orozco Hernandez faces Yusniel Abrahante on Friday, October 2, at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The bantamweight contest is featured on the Project Series 2 card, live on DAZN. They clash for the WBA Continental “Gold” title.

Unbeaten Orozco (17-0, 17 KOs) of Nicaragua comes off a third-round stoppage victory over Fernando Diaz on the undercard of Oshae Jones vs Elia Carranza 2 in June.

Abrahante (8-2, 1 KO) of Cuba defeated Luis Coria by unanimous decision in July, securing his second win in a row.

Boxlab Promotions announced the Orozco vs Abrahante matchup on Tuesday.

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Atop the fight card, unbeaten local super welterweight Omari Jones (7-0, 4 KOs) takes on Fairfield, California-based Alan Sanchez (24-7-1, 10 KOs) of Mexico.

Additionally, BoxRec currently lists the following bouts on its event page, which are yet to be officially announced.