Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 7

Following Week 6, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 7 airs live tonight (Tuesday, September 22) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The event features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC.

Headlining the card, Norbert Novenyi Jr. (10-1) of Hungary faces Theo Haig (7-1) of San Jose, California, in a middleweight bout.

The co-main event is a welterweight matchup between Jaden Ortega (6-0) of Spokane, Washington, and Alvi Dasuyev (9-0) of Belgium.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Advertisement

Other bouts include:

Flyweight contest between Marcos Degli (14-3) of Brazil and Paris Moran (14-3) of Katy, Texas.

Lightweight battle between Callum Connor (8-0) of England and Piero Guaylupo (11-0) of Peru.

Light heavyweight bout between Emilio Quissua (8-0) of Germany and Damian Piwowarczyk (11-4) of Poland.

DWCS Season 10, Week 7 results

(7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Theo Haig

Jaden Ortega vs. Alvi Dasuyev

Marcos Degli vs. Paris Moran

Callum Connor vs. Piero Guaylupo

Emilio Quissua vs. Damian Piwowarczyk

DWCS Season 10, Week 7 live blog September 22, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Week 6 Highlights In case you missed it, watch some of the best moments from the previous event.