Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 7

Following Week 6, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 7 airs live tonight (Tuesday, September 22) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The event features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC.
- Headlining the card, Norbert Novenyi Jr. (10-1) of Hungary faces Theo Haig (7-1) of San Jose, California, in a middleweight bout.
- The co-main event is a welterweight matchup between Jaden Ortega (6-0) of Spokane, Washington, and Alvi Dasuyev (9-0) of Belgium.
How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.
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Other bouts include:
- Flyweight contest between Marcos Degli (14-3) of Brazil and Paris Moran (14-3) of Katy, Texas.
- Lightweight battle between Callum Connor (8-0) of England and Piero Guaylupo (11-0) of Peru.
- Light heavyweight bout between Emilio Quissua (8-0) of Germany and Damian Piwowarczyk (11-4) of Poland.
DWCS Season 10, Week 7 results
(7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)
- Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Theo Haig
- Jaden Ortega vs. Alvi Dasuyev
- Marcos Degli vs. Paris Moran
- Callum Connor vs. Piero Guaylupo
- Emilio Quissua vs. Damian Piwowarczyk
DWCS Season 10, Week 7 live blog
Week 6 Highlights
In case you missed it, watch some of the best moments from the previous event.
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