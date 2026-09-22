Subscribe
HomeUFC

Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 7

Dana White's Contender Series Season 10, Week 7 features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
UFC Octagon set up at Meta APEX in Las Vegas
The UFC Octagon set up at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 10, 2020. Photo by Chris Unger / Sciaffo LLC
Jump to section

Following Week 6, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 7 airs live tonight (Tuesday, September 22) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The event features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC.

  • Headlining the card, Norbert Novenyi Jr. (10-1) of Hungary faces Theo Haig (7-1) of San Jose, California, in a middleweight bout.
  • The co-main event is a welterweight matchup between Jaden Ortega (6-0) of Spokane, Washington, and Alvi Dasuyev (9-0) of Belgium.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Advertisement

Other bouts include:

  • Flyweight contest between Marcos Degli (14-3) of Brazil and Paris Moran (14-3) of Katy, Texas.
  • Lightweight battle between Callum Connor (8-0) of England and Piero Guaylupo (11-0) of Peru.
  • Light heavyweight bout between Emilio Quissua (8-0) of Germany and Damian Piwowarczyk (11-4) of Poland.

DWCS Season 10, Week 7 results

(7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

  • Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Theo Haig
  • Jaden Ortega vs. Alvi Dasuyev
  • Marcos Degli vs. Paris Moran
  • Callum Connor vs. Piero Guaylupo
  • Emilio Quissua vs. Damian Piwowarczyk

DWCS Season 10, Week 7 live blog

Week 6 Highlights

In case you missed it, watch some of the best moments from the previous event.

Advertisement
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here