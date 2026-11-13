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WBA orders Schofield mandatory title defense against Valenzuela

WBA also orders a rematch between Sims and Patricio, reaffirms Lopez's mandatory defense against Catterall

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Floyd Schofield poses in the ring after his victory over Rene Tellez Giron
Floyd Schofield poses in the ring after his victory over Rene Tellez Giron at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 2, 2024. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

The World Boxing Association (WBA) ordered a mandatory lightweight title defense between champion Floyd Schofield and Jose Valenzuela.

According to the announcement, if the parties do not reach an agreement within the 30-day period (by December 11) or if “either party expresses its unwillingness to negotiate or participate in the mandatory bout,” the WBA reserves the right to call for a purse bid.

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Austin-based Schofield (20-0, 13 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey, claimed the title in October, defeating Lucas Bahdi by unanimous decision.

  • Later the same month, Floyd Schofield Sr. said that a unification fight with reigning WBO champion Abdullah Mason (21-0, 18 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, could take place in San Antonio in late February or early March 2027, provided the financial terms are met.

Mexico’s former WBA super lightweight champion Valenzuela (16-3, 10 KOs) was last in action in June, scoring a second-round knockout victory over Edwin De Los Santos in their rematch. He is currently ranked No. 1 by the WBA.

In other WBA resolutions

The WBA also ordered an immediate rematch between Brittany Sims (10-3-1, 5 KOs) of Columbus, Ohio, and Shera Mae Patricio (10-0-1, 3 KOs) of Honolulu, Hawaii. Their bout for the WBA Regular bantamweight title on the Turhan vs Baumgardner card last Saturday ended in a split draw.

The organization also issued a “welterweight division resolution” reaffirming that reigning champion Teofimo Lopez (23-2, 13 KOs) of Brooklyn “must face mandatory challenger and world champion” Jack Catterall (33-2, 14 KOs) of England, who holds a “regular” title.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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