WBA orders Schofield mandatory title defense against Valenzuela

The World Boxing Association (WBA) ordered a mandatory lightweight title defense between champion Floyd Schofield and Jose Valenzuela.

According to the announcement, if the parties do not reach an agreement within the 30-day period (by December 11) or if “either party expresses its unwillingness to negotiate or participate in the mandatory bout,” the WBA reserves the right to call for a purse bid.

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Austin-based Schofield (20-0, 13 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey, claimed the title in October, defeating Lucas Bahdi by unanimous decision.

Later the same month, Floyd Schofield Sr. said that a unification fight with reigning WBO champion Abdullah Mason (21-0, 18 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, could take place in San Antonio in late February or early March 2027, provided the financial terms are met.

Mexico’s former WBA super lightweight champion Valenzuela (16-3, 10 KOs) was last in action in June, scoring a second-round knockout victory over Edwin De Los Santos in their rematch. He is currently ranked No. 1 by the WBA.

In other WBA resolutions

The WBA also ordered an immediate rematch between Brittany Sims (10-3-1, 5 KOs) of Columbus, Ohio, and Shera Mae Patricio (10-0-1, 3 KOs) of Honolulu, Hawaii. Their bout for the WBA Regular bantamweight title on the Turhan vs Baumgardner card last Saturday ended in a split draw.

The organization also issued a “welterweight division resolution” reaffirming that reigning champion Teofimo Lopez (23-2, 13 KOs) of Brooklyn “must face mandatory challenger and world champion” Jack Catterall (33-2, 14 KOs) of England, who holds a “regular” title.