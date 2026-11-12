Ennis vs Kelly unification fight set for February in Atlanta

Jaron “Boots” Ennis faces Josh Kelly in a super welterweight title unification bout on Saturday, February 27, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Two champions square off in a 12-round clash with three belts on the line. The card will air live on TNT, truTV and DAZN.

Philadelphia’s “Boots” Ennis (36-0, 32 KOs) brings his WBA and WBO 154-pound belts to the ring. The 29-year-old last fought in June, when he stopped Xander Zayas in the seventh round to become a unified champion in his second weight class.

Britain’s Kelly (19-1-1, 9 KOs) is the division’s reigning IBF champion. The 32-year-old won his previous bout in July by unanimous decision over Caoimhin Agyarko to make his first successful defense.

Both Ennis and Kelly are signed with Matchroom Boxing. The winner of their bout will unify three of the four major belts. The WBC title is held by Coachella’s 28-year-old southpaw Sebastian Fundora (25-1-1, 17 KOs).

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What they’re saying

“It’s that time again,” said Ennis. “I’m adding another belt to the collection. It’s time to look marvelous and put on a beautiful show. 154 lbs is mine. I’m going to keep knocking them down one by one.”

Kelly said, “I’ve waited a very long time to prove myself at the highest level – finally I have that moment.”

Ennis and Kelly are scheduled to preview their bout and come face to face at a launch press conference on Friday in Los Angeles.

The undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.