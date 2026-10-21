Schofield Sr. says Mason fight could happen in San Antonio in early 2027

According to Floyd Schofield Sr., a unification bout between Floyd Schofield III and Abdullah Mason could take place in San Antonio in late February or early March 2027, provided the financial terms are met.

Austin-based Schofield (20-0, 13 KOs) is the newly crowned WBA lightweight champion. The 24-year-old native of Jersey City, New Jersey, claimed the title in October, defeating Lucas Bahdi by unanimous decision.

Mason (21-0, 18 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, is the reigning WBO champion at 135 lbs. The 22-year-old made his first successful defense in July, scoring a 12th-round TKO over Albert Bell.

On Monday, Bahdi’s promoter, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), announced that it had challenged the decision in his bout with Schofield.

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Schofield responded with a post on social media that read: “MVP wants to add wrestling moves to boxing. I added some of the cheating wrestling videos that MVP wants to count as knock downs. From head pull downs to full tackles. Let it go Jake Paul and accept the defeat.”

‘Money and the location and we’ll go from there’

On Tuesday, Floyd Schofield Sr. said in a video that a fight with Mason was possible early next year in San Antonio.

“The next fight may be… it looked like Top Rank sent that paperwork for Abdullah Mason,” said Schofield Sr.

“They get the numbers right, and it’s here in San Antonio – they got a fight [in] February [or] March.”

“This going to be [an] amazing fight, but the money got to be right.”

“That’s all I’m waiting for – to see that money and the location, and we’ll go from there.”

“So hopefully they can make it happen.”

“Abdullah Mason, Kid Austin. 2027, February, end of February, early March. Man. This is going to be a banger.”

More information is expected to follow shortly.