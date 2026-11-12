Arnold Barboza Jr faces Oscar Duarte in Anaheim in January

Arnold Barboza Jr. faces Oscar Duarte in a welterweight bout on January 23 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The 12-round contest headlines the Golden Boy card, live on DAZN.

Former interim WBO super lightweight champion Barboza Jr. (33-1, 11 KOs) defeated Kenneth Sims by unanimous decision last time out in March. With the victory, the 34-year-old made a successful welterweight debut, claimed the vacant WBO “Global” title, and bounced back from his loss to Teofimo Lopez.

Mexico’s Duarte (31-2-1, 23 KOs) won his previous bout in May by split decision against Angel Fierro, scoring his fifth win in a row since his defeat to Ryan Garcia. Going up against Barboza Jr., the 30-year-old will be making his debut at 147 lbs.

Barboza Jr. is ranked No. 3 by the WBO, No. 7 by the WBA, and No. 8 by the WBC. Duarte is ranked No. 4 by the WBO.

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What they’re saying

“I’ve been out of the ring since March, but I haven’t stopped training, and while streaming on Kick has helped me build an entirely new fan base, boxing has always been my first love,” said Arnold Barboza Jr.”

“I’m a proud Mexican-American fighter, and on January 23, I’m stepping back into the ring against a dangerous, hard-hitting opponent in Oscar Duarte who brings that relentless Mexican warrior mentality. Whether I put on a boxing clinic or stand toe-to-toe and go to war, I’m ready for the challenge because that’s what boxing is all about.”

“To all my longtime supporters and new fans who know me from streaming, get ready to see a different side of me as I remind the boxing world exactly who Arnold Barboza Jr. is.”

Duarte said, “I’m very happy with the opportunity, with an excellent opponent who was a former interim champion. On my part, I am going to prepare with everything that’s inside of me, I am going to leave it all in the ring.”

“I am going to resoundingly win on January 23.”

“Thank you to all of Golden Boy, Oscar De La Hoya, Eric Gomez, and Cancun Boxing for making it all happen who play an important role in my life!”

The undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.