Alistair Overeem faces Jimi Manuwa on Paul vs Doumbe undercard

Alistair Overeem faces Jimi Manuwa in a six-round heavyweight bout on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Cedric Doumbe. The event takes place at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 24.

Dutch former kickboxer and MMA fighter Overeem hasn’t fought in over four years since facing Badr Hari in their trilogy fight at Glory: Collision 4 in Arnhem, Netherlands. Stepping through the ropes on Christmas Eve in Dubai, the 46-year-old makes his professional boxing debut.

London-based former MMA fighter Manuwa (1-0, 1 KO) made his boxing debut in August in Orlando, defeating Chase Sherman by second-round TKO. In his final MMA fight in mid-2019, the 46-year-old native of Sacramento, California, knocked out Aleksandar Rakic in the first round.

The fight was announced during the press conference in Dubai on Thursday.

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What they’re saying

“I’ve fought the best in the world, and I’ve been a world champion in multiple disciplines. Now I’m starting a new chapter in boxing, and I’m not here to make up the numbers,” Overeem said.

“Jimi Manuwa is a dangerous man with serious knockout power, but I’ve built my career on taking the toughest challenges in combat sports.”

“I grew up in the Netherlands, but Dubai is my home now, and on Christmas Eve I’m bringing the ‘Demolition Man’ to Coca-Cola Arena. Jimi had better be ready, because I’m coming to put on a show. Once I stop Jimi, Rico Verhoeven is next on my hit list.”

Manuwa said, “London is in everything I do. Where I come from, pressure makes you, and it makes me.”

“I’ve watched Alistair since I was coming up, and I know exactly what he’s capable of. That’s why I wanted this fight.”

“After my win in Orlando, I wasn’t looking for an easy opponent. On Christmas Eve, one of us is going to sleep, and it’s not going to be me.”

In the main event, Jake Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, returns to the ring against Cameroonian-French former kickboxing champion Cedric Doumbe (1-0).

Other undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.