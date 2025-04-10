Wang Cong vs Ariane da Silva among bouts confirmed for UFC 316 fight card in June

The bout between Wang Cong and Ariane da Silva is confirmed for UFC 316 fight card on June 7 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The pair battle it out in a three-rounder at flyweight.

Cong (7-1) of China aims for her second straight victory. The 32-year-old bounced back from her first career defeat, scoring a unanimous decision against Bruna Brasil in February.

Da Silva (17-10) of Brazil looks to rebound from two straight defeats. The 31-year-old was submitted by Jasmine Jasudavicius in the third round last November and dropped a unanimous decision to Karine Silva last April.

Another previously reported contest that is now also featured on the UFC 316 event page on the promotion’s website pits Bruno Gustavo da Silva of Brazil against Joshua Van (13-2) of Myanmar. The flyweights were previously expected to battle it out at UFC 313 in March.

The first booking didn’t go ahead after Silva (14-6-2, 1 NC) withdrew due to unknown reasons in February. Van defeated replacement opponent Rei Tsuruya by unanimous decision.

In the UFC 316 main event, Merab Dvalishvili (19-4) of Georgia makes the second defense of his bantamweight title in a championship rematch against former champion O’Malley (18-2, 1 NC) of Helena, MT. In the co-main event, two-time and current bantamweight champion Julianna Pena (12-5) of Spokane, WA defends her title against Kayla Harrison (18-1) of Middletown, Ohio.

The current UFC 316 lineup, including other reported but yet to be confirmed bouts, is as follows: