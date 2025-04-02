Subscribe
UFC 316 main event: Merab Dvalishvili faces Sean O’Malley in rematch

Merab Dvalishvili dethroned Sean O'Malley by unanimous decision at UFC 306: Noche UFC last September

By Parviz Iskenderov
Dana White during UFC 312 post-fight press conference
Dana White during the UFC 312 post-fight press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia, February 9, 2025 | FIGHTMAG

The UFC 316 main event is official featuring Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley in a rematch at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on June 7. The pair run it back following their first fight held last September in Las Vegas.

Battling it out atop UFC 306, aka Noche UFC, at the Sphere, Dvalishvili (19-4) of Georgia defeated O’Malley (18-2, 1 NC) of Helena, Montana, by unanimous decision. With the victory, the 34-year-old became the new champion at 135 lbs.

In his next fight at UFC 311 in January, Merab Dvalishvili made the first successful defense of his title, scoring a unanimous decision against Umar Nurmagomedov and securing his 12th straight victory. 30-year-old O’Malley hasn’t fought since their first fight, which saw his three-fight winning streak snapped.

Julianna Pena vs Kayla Harrison official as UFC 316 co-main event

Dana White announced Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2 as the UFC 316 main event on Tuesday. The UFC CEO also confirmed the co-main event bout, pitting Julianna Pena against Kayla Harrison.

35-year-old two-time bantamweight champion Pena (12-5) of Spokane, Washington regained the title at UFC 307 last October, taking a split decision against Raquel Pennington. 34-year-old Harrison (18-1) of Middletown, Ohio scored her third win in a row at the same event in Salt Lake City, defeating Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision.

The current UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2 lineup is as follows:

  • Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley – Dvalishvili’s UFC bantamweight title
  • Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison, bantamweight – Pena’s UFC bantamweight title
  • Marlon Vera vs. Mario Bautista
  • Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Joshua Van
  • Serghei Spivac vs. Shamil Gaziev
