Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Laszlo Toth set for Lopez-Leo undercard

Vito Mielnicki Jr faces Laszlo Toth live on ESPN+ from Albuquerque, NM

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Vito Mielnicki Jr faces Laszlo Toth on Lopez vs Leo undercard in Albuquerque
Vito Mielnicki Jr faces Laszlo Toth on the Luis Alberto Lopez vs Angelo Leo undercard at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM, USA on August 10, 2024 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Vito Mielnicki Jr is set for his next fight on August 10 against Laszlo Toth at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM. The bout is featured on the undercard leading to Luis Alberto Lopez vs Angelo Leo live on ESPN+. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Riding a 10-fight winning streak, Vito Mielnicki Jr (18-1, 12 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year, as well as the Top Rank debut. The 22-year-old native of Belleville, New Jersey defeated Ronald Cruz by unanimous decision last time out in May on the Canelo vs Munguia PPC event in Las Vegas.

Laszlo Toth (32-8-2, 20 KOs) fights for the first time in 2024 and makes his U.S. debut. The 36-year-old Hungarian boxer stopped Gyula Nemeth in the second round last December and rebounded from a pair of defeats.

In addition, the opponents for Matthew Griego and Steven Navarro have also been named. Unbeaten Griego (14-0, 10 KOs) of Albuquerque, NM faces San Francisco’s Gilberto Mendoza (23-18-4, 11 KOs) in an eight-round bout at flyweight. Navarro (2-0, 1 KOs) of LA, who was originally scheduled to meet Oscar Arroyo, now takes on Houston-based Israel Camacho (2-11) of Mexico in a six-round bout at super flyweight.

In the main event, Mexico’s IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez (30-2, 17 KOs) makes the fourth defense of his title against former world champion Angelo Leo (24-1, 11 KOs) of Albuquerque, NM. In the co-main event, Lindolfo Delgado (20-0, 15 KOs) and Bryan Flores (26-0-1, 15 KOs) go head-to-head in an all-Mexican clash at junior welterweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

