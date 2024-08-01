Photos: Luis Alberto Lopez nears title defense against Angelo Leo in Albuquerque

Undefeated world champion Luis Alberto Lopez faces Angelo Leo on August 10 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The pair squares off in the 12-round main event at featherweight.

Making the fourth defense of his IBF title, Mexico’s 30-year-old Lopez (30-2, 17 KOs) expects “a great clash”. He is challenged by local 30-year-old Leo (24-1, 11 KOs), who looks to become world champion in his second weight division, previously holding WBO belt at super bantamweight.

“We’ve been training hard as we get ready to finish camp,” Lopez said following a recent training session at DLX Boxing in Las Vegas. “This has been one of my best training camps, and we will finish strong.”

“Like all Mexicans, I do my job in the ring, and I like to throw punches. I don’t mind getting hit in order to hit. We work to be able to do all of that in the ring. If we have to move around, we’ll do that. If we have to brawl, we can brawl. If the fight ends early, we can end it early. I do my job. I prepare for that. And I’m happy that people like my work.”

“We know that Angelo Leo is a good fighter who comes forward throwing lots of punches. He doesn’t stop in there. So, I think we’re going to need a lot of stamina, and we’re going to need to throw a lot of punches. We’re going to be smart but also aggressive. It’s going to be a good fight. It will be a good test for both of us. I don’t plan on letting go of my title. It’s going to be a great clash.”

“Making the fourth defense of my title is a great achievement for me. I never imagined it, but here we are. And we’re looking forward to big challenges because big fights are coming. Perhaps unifications. Maybe Naoya Inoue? Definitely something big.”

Luis Alberto Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The co-main event pits Lindolfo Delgado against Bryan Flores. The all-Mexican showdown is contested at junior welterweight.

Among the bouts featured on the Lopez vs Leo undercard, Abraham R Perez of El Paso, Texas fights Matthew Griego of Albuquerque, New Mexico at flyweight. Ukraine’s Arnold Khegai takes on Belmar Preciado of Colombia at featherweight. Alan Garcia of Ulysses, Kansas battles Donnie Reeves of Hannibal, Missouri at lightweight. Plus, Vito Mielnicki Jr of Belleville, New Jersey makes his ring appearance at super welterweight.