Watch the Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda weigh-in as the fighters step on the scales to make it official for their championship bout. Unbeaten three-weight champion Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBC lightweight title against Mexico’s undefeated interim champion Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs) on July 12 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, New York.