Steven Navarro vs Oscar Arroyo joins Lopez-Leo undercard

Steven Navarro faces Oscar Arroyo live on ESPN+ from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM

By Parviz Iskenderov
Steven Navarro faces Oscar Arroyo on Lopez vs Leo undercard
Steven Navarro faces Oscar Arroyo at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM, USA on August 10, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
The bout between Steven Navarro and Oscar Arroyo is a new addition to the undercard of Luis Alberto Lopez’s title defense against Angelo Leo. The event takes place at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM on Saturday, August 10. The contest is scheduled for six rounds at super flyweight.

Unbeaten Steven Navarro (2-0, 1 KOs) goes through the ropes for the third time this year. The 20-year-old Los Angeles native is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Juan Pablo Meza in June. In April, a 13-time U.S. national amateur champion made his pro boxing debut, scoring the sixth-round TKO against Jose Lopez.

“I had a lot of fun in my Top Rank debut in Las Vegas last month, and I believe the fans enjoyed my performance,” Navarro said. “I am excited to showcase my skills in Albuquerque, a storied fight city with passionate fans. Mi gente, vengan a verme pelear por ustedes.”

Oscar Arroyo (3-2, 2 KOs) of Nicaragua makes his first ring appearance for 2024 and looks to return to winning ways. The Virgina City, Virginia-based 24-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Fernando Diaz in his U.S. debut last September.

In the main event, Luis Alberto Lopez (30-2, 17 KOs) of Mexico makes the fourth defense of his IBF featherweight title against former world champion Angelo Leo (24-1, 11 KOs) of Albuquerque, NM. In the all-Mexican co-main event, Lindolfo Delgado (20-0, 15 KOs) and Bryan Flores (26-0-1, 15 KOs) square off at junior welterweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

