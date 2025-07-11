Subscribe
Photos: Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda final press conference

Shakur Stevenson defends his WBC lightweight title against William Zepeda this Saturday in Verona, New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
Shakur Stevenson during the press conference in Corona, NY
Shakur Stevenson during the press conference on July 10, 2025, ahead of their bout at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, NY | Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda previewed their bout and went face-to-face at the final press conference ahead of their bout. The two fighters square off in the main event at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, New York, on July 12.

Unbeaten three-division champion Shakur Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs) makes the third defense of his WBC lightweight title. Mexico’s undefeated interim champion William Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs) makes his first attempt to win one of four major belts.

The final press conference also featured other fighters battling it out on the night. In the co-main event, Edgar Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY meets UK’s Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs) in a WBC super middleweight title eliminator.

Alberto Puello (24-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic defends his WBC super lightweight title against former champion Subriel Matias (22-2, 22 KOs) of Puerto Rico. Plus, former two-division champion David Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs) of Cuba takes on Imam Khataev (10-0, 9 KOs) at light heavyweight.

The press conference on Thursday also saw a “shouting match” between Berlanga and Oscar De La Hoya.

William Zepeda during the press conference in Corona, NY
William Zepeda during the press conference on July 10, 2025, ahead of their bout at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, NY | Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions
Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda during the press conference in Corona, NY
Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda during the press conference on July 10, 2025, ahead of their bout at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, NY | Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions
Edgar Berlanga during the press conference in Corona, NY
Edgar Berlanga during the press conference on July 10, 2025, ahead of their bout at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, NY | Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions
Hamzah Sheeraz during the press conference in Corona, NY
Hamzah Sheeraz during the press conference on July 10, 2025, ahead of their bout at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, NY | Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions
Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz during the press conference in Corona, NY
Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz during the press conference on July 10, 2025, ahead of their bout at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, NY | Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions
Alberto Puello and Subriel Matias during the press conference in Corona, NY
Alberto Puello and Subriel Matias during the press conference on July 10, 2025, ahead of their bout at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, NY | Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions
David Morrell and Imam Khataev during the press conference in Corona, NY
David Morrell and Imam Khataev during the press conference on July 10, 2025, ahead of their bout at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, NY | Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions
Oscar De La Hoya during the press conference in Corona, NY
Oscar De La Hoya during the press conference on July 10, 2025, ahead of their bout at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, NY | Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions
Among the Stevenson vs Zepeda prelims, Mohammed Alakel (4-0) of Saudi Arabia faces Placido Hoff (2-3-1) of Providence, Rhode Island at lightweight. Reito Tsutsumi (1-0) of Japan meets Michael Ruiz (2-7-1) of Toms River, NJ at super featherweight.

