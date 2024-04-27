Vinicius Oliveira vs Ricky Simon added to UFC 303 fight card

The bout between Vinicius Oliveira and Ricky Simon has been reportedly set for UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler. The highly anticipated fight card takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29. The pair battles it out at bantamweight.

Vinicius Oliveira (20-3) targets his fourth straight victory. Brazil’s 28-year-old KO’d Bernardo Sopai in the third round last time out in March.

Ricky Simon (20-5) dropped a unanimous decision against Mario Bautista in January. Last April, the 31-year-old native of Pendleton, Oregon was stopped by Song Yadong in the fifth round.

The bout was reported by AgFight via post on X. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the matchup.

On the top of UFC 303 fight card, Ireland’s former two-weight champion Conor McGregor (22-6) faces Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri. The TUF 31 coaches goes head to head at welterweight.

Among other recently announced bouts, Brazil’s former title challenger and No. 3 Mayra Bueno Silva (10-3-1, 1 NC) takes on No. 7 Macy Chiasson (9-3) of New Orleans, Louisiana at women’s bantamweight. With the addition of Oliveira vs Simon, the current UFC 303 lineup looks as the following: