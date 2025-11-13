Video: UFC 322 press conference

Watch the UFC 322 final press conference video featuring Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev as they preview their title fight, this Saturday, live from MSG in New York. Australia’s Della Maddalena defends his welterweight title against former lightweight champion Makhachev, who aims to become a two-division champion.

Also in attendance at the press conference are Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan and Zhang Weili of China. Shevchenko makes the second defense of her flyweight title during her second reign, while two-time strawweight champion Weili looks to conquer her second division.