Video: Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin free prelims

The three-fight preliminary card leads to Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin PBC PPV live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on June 15. On the top of prelims, Elijah Garcia (16-0, 13 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona takes on Kyrone Davis (18-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, New Jersey. The pair squares off in a 10-round bout at middleweight.

Also on the card, former featherweight champion Mark Magsayo (25-2, 17 KOs) of the Philippines faces Eduardo Ramirez (28-3-3, 13 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

Plus, Justin Viloria (5-0, 3 KOs) of Whittier, California meets Angel Antonio Contreras (15-8-2, 9 KOs) of Mexico. The contest is scheduled for six rounds at super featherweight.

The Davis vs Martin free prelims start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT in the U.S. and 10:30 pm BST in the UK. In Australia the live stream begins at 7:30 am AEST on Sunday, June 16.

In the main event live on pay-per-view, Baltimore’s unbeaten three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (29-0, 27) defends his WBA 135-pound title against undefeated contender Frank Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) of Detroit. In the co-main event, two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix and Ukraine’s former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs) battle it out for the interim WBC 175-pound belt.