Photos: Richard Torrez Jr ‘excited’ to showcase new aspects against Guido Vianello

Richard Torrez Jr and Guido Vianello previewed their bout and went face-to-face at a pre-fight press conference. The pair square off in a 10-round heavyweight main event at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on April 5.

Undefeated U.S. Olympic silver medalist Torrez Jr. (12-0, 11 KOs) of Tulare, CA, known for bulldozing his opponents, said he wants to show different aspects of his game. Las Vegas-based Italian Olympian Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs), who is coming off an eighth-round stoppage win against Arslanbek Makhmudov, said his pro career is just getting started.

“It is something surreal to see your face on the side of a hotel and stuff like that. And I’m just excited to show everyone at home and the people following us who I am as a fighter,” Richard Torrez said. “I feel like sometimes people think that I only know how to come forward. So, I’m really excited to show some different facets to my game.”

“Guido brings a lot to the table. He’s a really tall guy. He knows how to use his length. I’m really excited to show my boxing abilities and to show that I’m supposed to be here.”

“The most exciting part of this is that he is a worthy opponent. He has a name. We’re both working towards something. We’re not just trying to stay in the game. We’re trying to prove something in order to obtain something great. So, it’s amazing to me that we’re able to be in the ring together to fight for that greatness.”

“A win would solidify that I’m supposed to be here and that the trajectory that Top Rank has me on is the right one. It solidifies that I’ve been working hard and that the work has not been in vain.”

Guido Vianello said, “The fight with Arslanbek Makhmudov was just a warm-up for me. It was an easy fight. Now, my pro career is getting started.”

“Richard is a very strong guy. He’s young like me. Actually, he’s younger. We are two young guys. He’s a southpaw. He has an Olympic medal, so big respect to him.”

“I sparred with two Olympians in Italy. I sparred with two professional boxers in England. I sparred with another guy in Las Vegas. This was my hardest training camp ever.

Richard Torrez Jr and Guido Vianello come face-to-face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In Torrez vs Vianello undercard action

The press conference also featured the fighters battling it out on the Torrez vs Vianello undercard. The co-feature is a 10-round WBC and IBF super lightweight title eliminator between Mexico’s Lindolfo Delgado (22-0, 16 KOs) and Elvis Rodriguez (17-1-1, 13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

“I’m ready. I’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this, to fight a great fighter like Elvis,” Lindolfo Delgado said. “I know this fight will give me an opportunity for a world title shot.”

“There are a lot of southpaws at Robert Garcia’s gym. I’ve been sparring with Giovani Santillan and others. It was a great camp. And in my amateur career, I fought a lot of southpaws. So, I’m prepared and very focused on this fight.”

“Winning a fight of this magnitude would be great for me. It makes me so happy to be so close to a world title opportunity. I have been working and training hard for many years. So it will be nice for me, my family, and those that support me.”

Lindolfo Delgado and Elvis Rodriguez come face-to-face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Elvis Rodriguez said, “It’s a great opportunity. And we are more than ready to take advantage of it. It’s taken us a lot of hard work to get here. And on Saturday night, we will do the work necessary to walk away with the victory.”

“A win would be the most significant of my career and will put me one step away from a world title opportunity. It will put me one step away from achieving my dream of becoming a world champion.”

“My desire is to fight for a world title after. This is a final eliminator. By winning it, I will deserve it. And I’m ready for any of the world champions.”

Abdullah Mason (17-0, 15 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio takes on Carlos Ornelas (28-4, 15 KOs) of Mexico in a 10-rounder at lightweight. The latter replaced Giovanni Cabrera (22-2, 7 KOs) from Seattle, WA, who withdrew due to injury.

“I was looking forward to facing Giovanni Cabrera [who withdrew due to injury]. He was a great step up. He went the distance with Isaac Cruz. It would have put us higher in the rankings,” Abdullah Mason said. “But we were still preparing when we heard he had fallen out of the fight. We have this new opponent, and we are ready for him, too. He’s a southpaw as well. And we’re in shape.”

“This step-up fight, too. He knows how to move his head and feet. He can punch. We’ll be prepared for what he has coming.”

“The way I get the job done is to display my skills and keep doing what I’ve been doing to my other opponents.”

Carlos Ornelas said, “We are always in the gym. So when this opportunity came, we were ready. We will do our very best.”

“I have a lot of amateur experience as well. And I’ve also learned as a pro to adjust on the fly. That’s why this isn’t complicated now. I’ve acquired a lot of tools, and it’s about picking the right ones.”

Albert Gonzalez (12-0, 7 KOs) of Moreno Valley, CA meets Dana Coolwell (13-3, 8 KOs) of Australia in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

“This is definitely a step-up fight,” Albert Gonzalez said. “Dana Coolwell is smarter than my previous opponents. He’s longer and taller. So he’s going to try to box me. He’s going to try to keep it on the outside.”

“At Robert Garcia Boxing Academy, we see all different types of styles. There’s a little bit of everything there. So, I’m ready for whatever he brings to the table.”

LA’s Steven Navarro (5-0, 4 KOs) goes up against Juan Esteban Garcia (14-1-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico in an eight-rounder at super flyweight.

“It’s been a surreal experience,” Steven Navarro said. “I’ve always known what I am destined to do. But I’m nowhere near where I want to be at. We are blessed to be where we are, but not satisfied.”

“It means the world to be with the best promoter and on the best platform. It means I’m on the right path. We’re ready to have my hand raised up high on Saturday.”

Among other Torrez vs Vianello undercard bouts, Art Barrera Jr (7-0, 5 KOs) of Long Beach, CA and Daijohn Gonzalez (12-5, 6 KOs) of Walla Walla, WA clash in a six-rounder at welterweight. Jahi Tucker (13-1-1, 6 KOs) of Queens, NY and Troy Williamson (20-3-1, 14 KOs) of the UK go toe-to-toe in a 10-rounder at super welterweight.