Photos: Joe Joyce vows to knock out old amateur rival Filip Hrgovic

Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic previewed their bout and faced off at the pre-fight press conference. The two heavyweights approach their main event clash on April 5 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The pair previously met in 2013 as amateurs, with Joyce defeating Hrgovic by split decision in a five-round bout at the now defunct World Series of Boxing.

Former interim WBO champion Joyce (16-3, 15 KOs) looks to bounce back from a unanimous decision defeat to Derek Chisora last July. The 39-year-old London native said he was looking to get back on top and promises to knock his opponent out.

“It is a great fight, entertainment, and I expect a great performance,” Joe Joyce said. “It is good to share the ring with Hrgovic again; we had a good scrap last time about 12 years ago. The same result is going to happen: I’m going to win and then get elevated back up to the top of the sport. I am really excited to be here again, there is a lot of excitement here, and it is going to be a great night of boxing.”

“I know exactly what to expect from him, and I have worked with Abel [trainer, Sanchez] before. He’s got a lot of mileage and has been in the sport a long time and had a lot of hard fights. I look forward to knocking him out on Saturday night.”

Joe Joyce and Frank Warren | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

‘He is definitely not in the peak of his career’

Hrgovic (17-1, 14 KOs) replaced Dillian Whyte, who was originally scheduled to face Joyce. The Croatian contender is coming off a defeat via eighth-round TKO against Daniel Dubois in his attempt to claim the interim IBF heavyweight belt last June. The 32-year-old also said he wanted to get back on top and that the age difference would make a difference.

“Are we still main event after this? It was short notice, a few weeks, but I was already in good shape,” Filip Hrgovic said. “That is why I accepted this fight, and I think this is a good opportunity for me. This win, hopefully on Saturday, brings me back to the top, and it is good to be part of this.”

Filip Hrgovic | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Filip Hrgovic | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

“Thanks to Queensberry and DAZN, and I am looking forward to the win on Saturday, to knock him out, and get back to the top. That is the plan. My motivation is big, for sure. I want to be back at the top, and, like Frank [promoter, Warren] said, the loser will be in a very bad position. I don’t want to lose.”

“Man, he is 40 years old. If he is 39, then he is young; I didn’t know that. Look, he is definitely not in the peak of his career; fighters get older, and that is the reality. I am seven years younger. I think it will play a role in this fight.”

Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic come face-to-face | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic come face-to-face | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Among the bouts featured on the Joyce vs Hrgovic undercard, David Adeleye (13-1, 12 KOs) goes up against Jeamie Tshikeva (8-1, 5 KOs). The British heavyweight title is on the line.