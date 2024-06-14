Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin weigh-in video

Undefeated world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and unbeaten contender Frank Martin square off at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 15. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Three-division world champion “Tank” Davis (29-0, 27) of Baltimore brings to the ring his WBA lightweight belt. Challenger Frank Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) of Detroit fights for his first major strap. To be eligible for the title, the fighters must make the required 135 lbs championship limit. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with Davis’ belt on the line.

In the 12-round co-main event, two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez of Phoenix and former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine square off for the interim WBC light heavyweight title. The weight limit is 175 lbs.

Also on the card, Gary Antuanne Russell of Capitol Heights, Maryland faces former world champion Alberto Puello of the Dominican Republic. The pair battles it out for the interim WBC super lightweight strap. The limit is 140 lbs.

In addition, Carlos Adames of the Dominican Republic defends his WBC middleweight title against Terrell Gausha of Cleveland, Ohio. The championship limit is 160 lbs.

The Davis vs Martin weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, June 14 at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Get Davis vs Martin full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Davis vs Martin fight card

Main card

Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin, 12 rounds, lightweight – Davis’ WBA title

David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – interim WBC title

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello, 12 rounds, super lightweight – interim WBC title

Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha, 12 rounds, middleweight – Adames’ WBC title

Prelims