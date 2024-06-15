Justin Viloria vs Angel Antonio Contreras new Tank-Martin prelims opener

The bout between Justin Viloria and Angel Antonio Contreras is set to kickoff the Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin free prelims live on Prime Video and YouTube from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on June 15. The pair squares off in the scheduled for six rounds contest at super featherweight.

The Viloria vs Contreras showdown replaces the original prelims opener pitting Ricardo Salas against Roiman Villa. The bout fell off after the latter withdrew with illness.

Justin Viloria (5-0, 3 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year. The unbeaten 19-year-old southpaw of Whittier, California scored a unanimous decision against Erick Garcia Benitez last time out in March.

Angel Antonio Contreras (15-8-2, 9 KOs) lost three fights in a row. In his previous outing last December, Mexico’s 30-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Michael Angeletti.

Among other prelims, Elijah Garcia (16-0, 13 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona faces Kyrone Davis (18-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, New Jersey at middleweight. Plus, former world champion Mark Magsayo (25-2, 17 KOs) of the Philippines meets Eduardo Ramirez (28-3-3, 13 KOs) of Mexico at super featherweight.

In the main event live on pay-per-view, Baltimore’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis (29-0, 27) defends his WBA 135-pound title against Frank Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) of Detroit. In the co-main event, two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona and Ukraine’s former world light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs) clash for the interim WBC 175-pound belt.