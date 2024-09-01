Video: Diego Pacheco KO’s Maciej Sulecki in sixth round with body shot

Diego Pacheco came out on top on August 31, when he faced Maciej Sulecki at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Battling it out in his homecoming main event, the Los Angeles native defeated the former world title challenger of Poland by knockout.

The scheduled for 12 rounds bout ended after the rising super middleweight contender landed a big left body shot that sent his opponent to the canvas. As the latter wouldn’t get back on his feet, referee Ray Corona waved the fight off. The official time was 54 seconds into the sixth round.

With the victory, 23-year-old Diego Pacheco improved to 22-0, 18 KOs and retained his WBC USA and WBO International belts. 35-year-old Maciej Sulecki dropped to 32-3, 12 KOs and got his four-fight winning streak snapped.

“Anyone in the top 10,” Diego Pacheco said when asked who he wanted to face next if it wasn’t Canelo. “Eddie Hearn brought a few names to the table, I said yes to all of them. I never back down from any fight. So whoever Eddie lines up next, I’ll be ready.”

In the co-main event, Mexico’s Eduardo Nunez (27-1, 27 KOs) floored and stopped former title challenger Miguel Marriaga (31-8, 26 KOs) of Colombia. The scheduled for 10 rounds super featherweight bout was called off by the latter’s corner after the conclusion of Round 6.

Among other Pacheco vs Sulecki results, Arturo Popoca (15-0-1, 8 KOs) defeated challenger Jesus Arechiga Valdez (21-2, 15 KOs) to retain his WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight title. The-all Mexican clash ended in a split decision with the scores 96-94 and 98-92 for Popoca and 96-94 for Valdez.

As well, Jamaican-born British cruiserweight Cheavon Clarke (10-0, 7 KOs) retained his WBA Intercontinental title against Nigerian-born Houston-based Efetobor Apochi (12-3, 12 KOs) by majority decision. The scores were 98-92 and 97-93 in favor of Clare, and 95-95 draw.

In the main card opener, Ginny Fuchs (4-0, 1 KOs) of Houston, Texas upset LA’s Adelaida Ruiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs) by split decision to claim the interim WBC super flyweight title. After 10 rounds, one judge had 97-93 in favor of Ruiz, while two other judges gave 97-93 and 100-90 to Fuchs.

On the top of prelims, Mexican welterweight Alejandro Frias Rodriguez (16-10-2, 7 KOs) dropped Fabian Rojo (9-1, 7 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona twice on his way to victory by unanimous decision. After six rounds, all three scores were 58-54.

As well, Criztec Bazaldua (6-0, 1 KOs) of Long Beach, California scored a six-round unanimous decision against Kyle Erwin (7-3, 3 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas at super lightweight (60-53 x3). Kicking off the action, Alexander Gueche (6-0, 5 KOs) of Harbor City, California earned a UD against Mexico’s David Vargas Zamora (8-5-2, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at super flyweight, dropping him in the first round along the way (60-53 x3).