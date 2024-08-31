Pacheco vs Sulecki results, live stream, main event, full fight card

Diego Pacheco faces Maciej Sulecki in the main event live from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, August 31. The Los Angeles native makes a homecoming defense of his WBC USA and WBO International super middleweight titles.

Unbeaten 23-year-old Pacheco (21-0 17 KOs) looks to go through Poland’s former world title challenger Sulecki (32-2 12 KOs) and secure fights against the top contenders at 168 lbs. The latter is set to issue a challenge. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main event is a 10-round super featherweight bout between Mexico’s Eduardo Nunez (26-1, 26 KOs) and former title challenger Miguel Marriaga (31-7, 26 KOs) of Colombia. Also on the card, an-all Mexican bout between WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight titleholder Arturo Popoca (14-0-1, 8 KOs) and challenger Jesus Arechiga Valdez (21-1, 15 KOs).

Plus, Jamaican-born British Cheavon Clarke (9-0, 7 KOs) goes up against Nigerian-born Houston-based Efetobor Apochi (12-2, 12 KOs) at cruiserweight. Kicking off the action LA’s Adelaida Ruiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs) defends her interim WBC super flyweight title against Ginny Fuchs (3-0, 1 KOs) of Houston, Texas.

Main card (7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT)

Diego Pacheco vs. Maciej Sulecki

Eduardo Nunez vs. Miguel Marriaga

Arturo Popoca vs. Jesus Arechiga Valdez

Cheavon Clarke vs. Efetobor Apochi

Adelaida Ruiz vs. Ginny Fuchs

Prelims