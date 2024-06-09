Video: Bruce Carrington drops Brayan De Gracia twice, stops in eighth round

Bruce Carrington came out on top against Brayan De Gracia live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, June 8. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the ESPN-televised card topped by Xander Zayas vs Patrick Teixeira.

The scheduled for 10 rounds featherweight contest didn’t go the full distance. Carrington took the win via TKO, twice sending De Gracia to the canvas along the way. The latter went down in the fifth round from a right hand and in the seventh from a combo. Referee Eric Dali stepped in to save him from further punishment at 2 minutes and 56 seconds into the eighth round.

With the victory, Bruce Carrington improved to 12-0, 8 KOs and remained unbeaten. The 27-year-old native of Brooklyn, New York made his second ring appearance for the year.

30-year-old Brayan De Gracia dropped to 29-4-1, 25 KOs and suffered his second defeat in a row. The David, Panama native, who took the fight on a short notice replacing Mexico’s Enrique Vivas, went through the ropes for the first time in 2024.

“There are some things I could’ve done more. There are some things I could’ve done better on the defensive end,” Bruce Carrington said post-fight. “He’s a tough opponent, and I’m super happy that Brayan came in and took the fight on last-minute notice.”

“He came to fight. He’s really strong. His knockout ratio shows the power is there, but you know me, I have a lot of experience and know how to get around that, break my opponent down, and do what I do. And that’s how we got the victory.”

