Bruce Carrington vs Brayan De Gracia new co-feature to Zayas-Teixeira in New York

Unbeaten Bruce Carrington has a new opponent for his outing on Saturday, June 8 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Brooklyn native faces Brayan De Gracia in the 10-round bout at featherweight. The contest serves as the co-feature to Xander Zayas vs Patrick Teixeira live on ESPN.

27-year-old Carrington (11-0, 7 KOs) was gearing up to battle Enrique Vivas (23-3, 12 KOs) of Mexico. The latter was forced to withdraw due to visa issue.

Bruce Carrington is coming off the win via big KO in the fourth round against Bernard Torres at the same venue in February.

De Gracia (29-3-1, 25 KOs) steps inside the ring for the first time this year and looks to get back in the win column. The 30-year-old David, Panama native dropped a unanimous decision against Edward Vazquez last July in Frisco, Texas.

In the main event, unbeaten Puerto Rican Xander Zayas (18-0, 12 KOs) takes on former world champion Patrick Teixeira (34-4, 25 KOs) of Brazil. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.