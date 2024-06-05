Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Bruce Carrington vs Brayan De Gracia new co-feature to Zayas-Teixeira in New York

Brayan De Gracia replaces Enrique Vivas to face Bruce Carrington live on ESPN

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Bruce Carrington faces Brayan De Gracia in Zayas vs Teixeira co-feature in NYC
Bruce Carrington | Mikey Williams / Top Rank via Getty Images
Follow us

Unbeaten Bruce Carrington has a new opponent for his outing on Saturday, June 8 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Brooklyn native faces Brayan De Gracia in the 10-round bout at featherweight. The contest serves as the co-feature to Xander Zayas vs Patrick Teixeira live on ESPN.

27-year-old Carrington (11-0, 7 KOs) was gearing up to battle Enrique Vivas (23-3, 12 KOs) of Mexico. The latter was forced to withdraw due to visa issue.

Bruce Carrington is coming off the win via big KO in the fourth round against Bernard Torres at the same venue in February.

De Gracia (29-3-1, 25 KOs) steps inside the ring for the first time this year and looks to get back in the win column. The 30-year-old David, Panama native dropped a unanimous decision against Edward Vazquez last July in Frisco, Texas.

In the main event, unbeaten Puerto Rican Xander Zayas (18-0, 12 KOs) takes on former world champion Patrick Teixeira (34-4, 25 KOs) of Brazil. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.