Zayas vs Teixeira results, start time, live stream, main event, prelims

Xander Zayas vs Patrick Teixeira live results from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
Xander Zayas faces Patrick Teixeira live from Madison Square Garden in New York
Xander Zayas and Patrick Teixeira go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY, USA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Xander Zayas makes his main event debut against Patrick Teixeira on June 8 live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The bout features the Puerto Rican rising contender up against the former world champion of Brazil.

Sunrise, Florida-based 21-year-old Zayas (18-0, 12 KOs) fights for the first time in 2024 and looks to remain undefeated. Brazilian 33-year-old southpaw Teixeira (34-4, 25 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year and targets the fourth straight victory. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight. The NABF and NABO belts are on the line.

In the co-main event, 27-year-old Bruce Carrington (11-0, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn meets 30-year-old Brayan De Gracia (29-3-1, 25 KOs) of Panama. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

Among Zayas vs Teixeira undercard bouts, U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (12-0, 6 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio takes on Morocco’s Tarik Zaina (13-1-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. Mexico-born The Bronx-raised Andy Dominguez (10-1, 6 KOs) squares off against Cristopher Rios (10-1, 7 KOs) of Lynwood, California in an eight-rounder at flyweight.

Jahi Tucker (10-1-1, 5 KOs) of Deer Park, New York and Quincy LaVallais (17-4-1, 12 KOs) of Kenner, Louisiana clash in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. Ofacio Falcon (10-0, 6 KOs) of The Bronx, NY and Antonio Dunton El Jr (5-2-2, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland go head to head in a six-rounder at junior lightweight.

Ali Feliz (1-0, 1 KO) of Danbury, Connecticut faces Lemir Isom-Riley (4-2, 2 KOs) of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania in a four-rounder at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Manhattan’s Nisa Rodriguez (1-0) and Jordanne Garcia (4-3-3) of Albuquerque, New Mexico battle it out in a four-rounder at middleweight.

Xander Zayas vs Patrick Teixeira live stream

Boxing fans in the U.S. can stream Xander Zayas vs Patrick Teixeira live on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT. The prelims begin at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

In the UK, Zayas vs Teixeira airs live on Sky Sports on Sunday, June 9 at 2 am BST. Boxing fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Zayas vs Teixeira from practically anywhere. Date and time vary by location.

Xander Zayas vs Patrick Teixeira results

Stay tuned for Xander Zayas vs Patrick Teixeira live results.

Main card

  • Xander Zayas vs. Patrick Teixeira, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Brayan De Gracia, 10 rounds, featherweight

Preliminary card

  • Tiger Johnson vs. Tarik Zaina, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Andy Dominguez Velasquez vs. Cristopher Rios, 8 rounds, flyweight
  • Jahi Tucker vs. Quincy LaVallais, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Ofacio Falcon vs. Antonio Dunton El Jr, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Ali Feliz vs. Lemir Isom-Riley, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Nisa Rodriguez vs. Jordanne Garcia, 4 rounds, middleweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

